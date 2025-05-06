Pakistan’s resolve is to fight for freedom, not conflict: Bilawal

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday said that Pakistan’s resolve to fight was for freedom and not for conflict, amid the growing tensions with India in the wake of a militant attack in occupied Kashmir.

An attack on April 22 in Pahalgam killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in one of the deadliest assaults since 2000. India has implied cross-border links without evidence. Pakistan has firmly rejected the claim and called for a neutral probe.

Tensions have since spiked, with Pakistan reinforcing its forces as it expected an incursion and India’s premier granting “operational freedom” to his military. As temperatures remain high, with the military warning of a “swift” response to any misadventure by New Delhi, diplomatic channels have remained engaged to prevent conflict.

Speaking during the National Assembly session today, Bilawal said, “Pakistan had no hand in that crime. We do not export terror, we are the victims of terrorism.”

He refuted India’s claims on fighting against terrorism, saying, “How can you fight terrorism while practicing state terrorism in Kashmir?”

He said that Pakistan was suffering from “foreign-sponsored, ideologically driven, and brutally indiscriminate” terrorism. “We have buried our soldiers and school children … We have fought the menace with not only arms but with ideas, education, economic reforms and unity.”

Bilawal continued, “Terrorism cannot be defeated by a tank alone, it must be defeated with justice. It cannot be uprooted by bullets, it must be disarmed with hope. It cannot be defeated by demonising nations but by addressing the grievances that give it birth.”

He called on India and Pakistan to work together, stating, “The prime minister’s challenge to India for an impartial investigation is a start.

“Why would a true victim of terror shy away from accountability? Unless they are worried that the real blame for the bloodshed in Kashmir lies in Delhi and not in Islamabad.”

The PPP leader further said, “If India wishes to walk the path of peace, let them come with open hands and not clenched fists. Let them come with facts and not fabrication. Let us sit as neighbours and speak the truth.

“If they do not … then let them remember that the people of Pakistan are not made to kneel. The people of Pakistan have a resolve to fight, not because we love conflict, but because we love freedom.”

He said, “Let India decide. Will it be dialogue or destruction? Cooperation or confrontation?”

A day earlier, the NA unanimously passed a resolution condemning India’s unlawful and unilateral declaration to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance in blatant violation of the treaty.

The resolution said that the killing of innocent civilians was contrary to the values upheld by Pakistan, and the NA rejected all “frivolous and baseless attempts” to link Pakistan with the Pahalgam attack.

The lawmakers condemned the “orchestrated and mala fide campaign” by the Indian government to malign Pakistan, which “follows a familiar pattern of exploiting the issue of terrorism for a narrow political goal”.