PTI flays govt for curbs on media, journalists

• Waqas claims pro-PTI YouTube channels, X accounts being restricted

• GB lawmakers call for RTI law in region

ISLAMABAD: The opposition party, PTI, has accused the government of harassing journalists and viewing the freedom of expression as a “threat”.

In a statement issued on World Press Freedom Day, the party claimed dozens of journalists have been harassed, abducted or targeted with false cases over the past year.

“Incidents like the martyrdom of renowned journalist Arshad Sharif stand as clear examples of the choking of independent journalism,” the PTI said, while referring to the journalist killed in Kenya in 2022 before the incumbent government came into power.

“In addition, prominent journalists such as Kashif Abbasi, Arif Hameed Bhatti, Habib Akram, Paras Jahanzeb and many others “who dared to speak the truth” have been deprived of their livelihoods,” said the PTI information secretary, Sheikh Waqas Akram, in an apparent reference to news anchors taken off air during the past few months.

Mr Akram expressed concern over the press freedom in Pakistan which was “currently under severe state repression, censorship, and retaliatory actions”.

Pakistan dropped to 158th spot (out of 180 countries) on the 2025 World Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders. This was only marginally one point lower than 2022 — the last year of PTI’s government — when Pakistan ranked 157th.

Mr Akram alleged the current government has imposed “strict restrictions” on digital and social media.

He said pro-PTI YouTube channels and X accounts were being shut down while “journalists who speak the truth” were either being forced to leave the country or removed from their jobs.

The PTI leader questioned why senior journalists were being targeted for disagreeing with the government’s narrative and why despite court orders, there was an “undeclared ban on covering PTI or even mentioning Imran Khan’s name” on TV? He also demanded the restoration of X in Pakistan.

RTI law for GB

In Gilgit-Baltistan, government and opposition lawmakers highlighted the challenges faced by journalists in the region and called for the Right of Access to Information (RTI) law.

At an event held at the Central Press Club Gilgit in connection with the World Press Freedom Day on Saturday, GB Assembly Speaker Nazir Ahmed said the assembly will play its role in formulating laws to facilitate journalists.

“The Right to Information Act submitted in the GB Assembly will be approved after necessary amendments.”

Speaking on the occasion, the president of PPP GB chapter, Amjad Hussain Advocate, said journalists in the region were facing more challenges than their counterparts in other parts of the country.

Special Assistant to GB Chief Minister on Information Iman Shah said the approval of the proposed media and digital media policy was being deliberately delayed. He said Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarrar has assured of steps for the betterment of the media industry and journalists.

Member of the Assembly and Chairman of the Standing Committee on Information Javed Manwa said the RTI Act has been submitted to the assembly, but no progress has been made on it yet.

He clarified that without the legislation, there will be risks of disinformation and misinformation.

Representatives of journalists’ bodies also spoke about their issues. They said the RTI Act needed to be implemented after approval from the assembly.

They said the GB government was using advertisements “as a weapon to suppress the voice of journalists and media houses” in the region.

Later, journalists took a rally from the Central Press Club to Chinarbagh to demand in favour of their demands.

Separately, the newly elected Central Press Club Gilgit cabinet members also took their oath on Saturday.

Speaker Ahmed administered the oath to newly elected President Tahir Rana, General Secretary Wajahat Ali, Senior Vice President Imtiaz Ali Sultan, Vice President Saadat Ali, Finance Secretary Nadeem Khan and Joint Secretary Syed Sher Abbas.

Jamil Nagri in Gilgit also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, May 4th, 2025