HRCP report shines light on selective curbs on media

LAHORE: The Human Rights Com­mission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Thursday released its report on the state of freedom of expression in the country during the past two years, identifying “new battlegrounds and unholy alliances”, with the tightening of restrictions on selected media outlets.

Researched and authored by journalist Mahim Maher, the report provides a detailed account of the deteriorating state of freedom of expression since the vote of no confidence against former prime minister Imran Khan in April 2022.

The HRCP report identifies new battlegrounds and unholy alliances — with tightening restrictions on some sections of the media and carte blanche for others.

The noose has undoubtedly tightened — from the assassination of one journalist and the enforced disappearance of others, to cold, calculated ‘press advice’ and a flurry of legal changes seemingly designed to control digital freedoms, the report notes.

Yet even as the state ratchets up levels of censorship, new spaces for expression continue to emerge in the digital sphere, it says. At the same time, the loss of trust in legacy media has been exploited by big business, the far right and the establishment.

The report says the most important consequence of censorship has been a growing national conversation on the issue itself — a testament to the enduring desire of the people of the country to speak freely.

Titled Harsh Sentences, the report paints a grim picture of a nation where freedom of speech has been stifled by a combination of legal, institutional, and covert pressures.

The ousting of Imran Khan marked the beginning of heightened crackdowns on dissent, characterised by mass arrests, enforced disappearances, and targeted censorship. These actions have created an environment where fear and suppression dominate the media landscape, it notes.

One of the most alarming findings, the report says, is the rise of “software updates”— a word used for the abduction, interrogation, and coerced compliance of journalists and activists.

These “updates” often result in forced confessions and sidelining of media professionals from their roles, leaving them unable to continue their work freely, it says.

The lead-up to the 2024 general elections was marred by unprecedented restrictions on media coverage.

According to the HRCP, journalists were explicitly instructed to avoid mentioning name of Imran Khan or his party, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI). One newsroom staffer recounted a terse, three-minute meeting where state representatives ordered that “Imran Khan’s name is not to be taken on air”.

Social media, a platform for dissent, also became a target for repression and legal amendments brought by the state, such as those made to the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), enabled increased surveillance and scrutiny of activists and digital influencers, effectively silencing critical voices.

The assassination of ARY journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya in 2022 became a turning point. Newsrooms were gripped by fear, with journalists resorting to self-censorship to avoid becoming targets themselves.

“Seeing Arshad’s body, it just turned very real,” a colleague shared, highlighting the pervasive climate of fear.

The report highlighted the paradoxical nature of censorship in Pakistan and many voices were silenced and those joined with state interests were allowed freely. The duality reflects a “selective crackdown”, where media freedoms contract for dissenters but expand for allies.

Despite the oppressive environment, the HRCP notes glimmers of hope. Social media, although heavily monitored, continues to serve as a space for resistance. Public backlash against censorship is growing, with citizens increasingly demanding transparency and accountability.

The report also identifies the emergence of new digital platforms as a potential counterbalance to the suppression of legacy media.

However, the trust deficit in traditional media has been exploited by various interest groups, including big businesses, the far right, and the establishment, to further their own agendas.

The HRCP warned that the selective silencing of voices would not only undermine democracy but also erode public trust in institutions.

The report calls for urgent measures to protect the fundamental right to freedom of expression and stressed that the survival of a democratic society would depend on the ability of its citizens to speak freely.

