Ready to travel to Europe for N-talks: Iranian FM

TEHRAN: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Thursday he would be willing to visit Germany, France and Britain for talks on his country’s nuclear programme.

Tehran recently reopened nuclear talks with its arch-foe, the United States, engaging in two rounds of mediated negotiations in Muscat and Rome, with a third slated for Saturday in the Omani capital.

Germany, France and Britain, along with the United States, were among the parties to a landmark 2015 deal that placed curbs Iran’s nuclear programme in return for sanctions relief — a deal that collapsed after US President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018.

“After my recent consultations in Moscow and Beijing, I am ready to take the first step with visits to Paris, Berlin and London,” Araghchi said in a post on X, adding that he was open to talks “not only on the nuclear issue, but in each and every other area of mutual interest and concern”.

The Iranian foreign minister was in China on Wednesday to meet with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi ahead of Saturday’s talks with the United States.

Last week, he visited Moscow for similar discussions and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Araghchi voiced satisfaction at the level of cooperation with allies China and Russia, but said on Thursday that ties with the three European powers, or E3, “are currently down”.

He added that “the ball is now in the E3’s court”, saying they “have an opportunity to do away with the grip of Special Interest groups and forge a different path”.

French foreign ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine told AFP that Paris would wait and see “if this announcement by the Iranian minister is followed by effects”.

He added that France “will very willingly continue to dialogue with the Iranians” on the nuclear subject.

Germany and Britain did not immediately comment on the matter.

Iran and the E3 have recently taken steps to re-establish a dialogue on the nuclear issue, holding a handful of meetings since late last year.

Published in Dawn, April 25th, 2025