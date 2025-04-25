E-Paper | April 25, 2025

Ready to travel to Europe for N-talks: Iranian FM

AFP Published April 25, 2025 Updated April 25, 2025 08:42am

TEHRAN: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Thursday he would be willing to visit Germany, France and Britain for talks on his country’s nuclear programme.

Tehran recently reopened nuclear talks with its arch-foe, the United States, engaging in two rounds of mediated negotiations in Muscat and Rome, with a third slated for Saturday in the Omani capital.

Germany, France and Britain, along with the United States, were among the parties to a landmark 2015 deal that placed curbs Iran’s nuclear programme in return for sanctions relief — a deal that collapsed after US President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018.

“After my recent consultations in Moscow and Beijing, I am ready to take the first step with visits to Paris, Berlin and London,” Araghchi said in a post on X, adding that he was open to talks “not only on the nuclear issue, but in each and every other area of mutual interest and concern”.

The Iranian foreign minister was in China on Wednesday to meet with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi ahead of Saturday’s talks with the United States.

Last week, he visited Moscow for similar discussions and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Araghchi voiced satisfaction at the level of cooperation with allies China and Russia, but said on Thursday that ties with the three European powers, or E3, “are currently down”.

He added that “the ball is now in the E3’s court”, saying they “have an opportunity to do away with the grip of Special Interest groups and forge a different path”.

French foreign ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine told AFP that Paris would wait and see “if this announcement by the Iranian minister is followed by effects”.

He added that France “will very willingly continue to dialogue with the Iranians” on the nuclear subject.

Germany and Britain did not immediately comment on the matter.

Iran and the E3 have recently taken steps to re-establish a dialogue on the nuclear issue, holding a handful of meetings since late last year.

Published in Dawn, April 25th, 2025

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Ending rabies
25 Apr, 2025

Ending rabies

RABIES remains one of Pakistan’s most deadly, yet neglected public health crises. Across the country, hundreds die...
Wheat worries
25 Apr, 2025

Wheat worries

PUNJAB’S farmers are enraged. They are not getting what they call a fair price for their wheat harvest this year...
Pahalgam attack
Updated 24 Apr, 2025

Pahalgam attack

Pakistan must proceed with caution and prepare a calm yet firm response to India’s allegations, and threats.
New IMF projection
24 Apr, 2025

New IMF projection

THE downgrading of the IMF’s growth forecast for Pakistan by 40bps to 2.6pc is perturbing, especially considering...
Stranded goods
24 Apr, 2025

Stranded goods

AS controversy over the new canals continues to rage, traders across the country have begun raising the alarm over...