E-Paper | April 23, 2025

Jordan outlaws Muslim Brotherhood group, confiscates its assets and offices

Reuters Published April 23, 2025 Updated April 23, 2025 06:26pm
Flags of the Muslim Brotherhood, Jordan, and other political parties are waved with other protest signs denouncing the US-led Middle East economic conference in Bahrain, on June 21, 2019. —AFP/File
Flags of the Muslim Brotherhood, Jordan, and other political parties are waved with other protest signs denouncing the US-led Middle East economic conference in Bahrain, on June 21, 2019. —AFP/File

Jordan outlawed the Muslim Brotherhood, the country’s most vocal opposition group, on Wednesday and confiscated its assets after members of the group were found to be linked to a sabotage plot, Interior Minister Mazen Fraya said.

There was no immediate comment from the movement, which has operated legally in Jordan for decades and has widespread grass-roots support in major urban centres and scores of offices across the country.

Fraya said all the activities of the group would be banned and anyone promoting its ideology would be held accountable by law.

The ban includes publishing anything by the group and closure and confiscation of all its offices and property, he added.

Opponents of the Brotherhood, which is outlawed in most Arab countries, say it is a “dangerous terrorist group” which must be crushed.

The movement says it publicly renounced violence decades ago and pursues an Islamist vision using peaceful means.

