Hardliners lead in Jordan polls, but far from majority

AMMAN: Jordan’s leading Islamist opposition party has won 31 out of 138 seats in the kingdom’s parliament, tripling its representation in the house, according to official election results released on Wednesday.

The Islamic Action Front, the political offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood in Jordan, came ahead of other parties and factions in the legislature after Tuesday’s vote, but fell shy of forming a majority.

The result is a historic win for the Islamists and their largest representation since they gained 22 out of the 80 seats in the then parliament in 1989. The IAF had 10 seats in the previous parliament elected in 2020 and 16 seats in the 2016 legislature.

The Islamists had sought to capitalise on growing anger over the ongoing conflict in Gaza among Jordanians, half of whom are of Palestinian origin. “We are happy with these results and with the confidence placed in us by the Jordanian people,” IAF Secretary General Wael al Saqqa said.

