E-Paper | September 12, 2024

Hardliners lead in Jordan polls, but far from majority

AFP Published September 12, 2024 Updated September 12, 2024 10:07am
FILE PHOTO: Murad Al-Adaileh, Secretary-General of the Islamic Action Front, speaks as he addresses people gathered — Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Murad Al-Adaileh, Secretary-General of the Islamic Action Front, speaks as he addresses people gathered — Reuters

AMMAN: Jordan’s leading Islamist opposition party has won 31 out of 138 seats in the kingdom’s parliament, tripling its representation in the house, according to official election results released on Wednesday.

The Islamic Action Front, the political offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood in Jordan, came ahead of other parties and factions in the legislature after Tuesday’s vote, but fell shy of forming a majority.

The result is a historic win for the Islamists and their largest representation since they gained 22 out of the 80 seats in the then parliament in 1989. The IAF had 10 seats in the previous parliament elected in 2020 and 16 seats in the 2016 legislature.

The Islamists had sought to capitalise on growing anger over the ongoing conflict in Gaza among Jordanians, half of whom are of Palestinian origin. “We are happy with these results and with the confidence placed in us by the Jordanian people,” IAF Secretary General Wael al Saqqa said.

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Lakki police protest
12 Sep, 2024

Lakki police protest

Police personnel are on thed front line in the campaign against militancy, and their concerns cannot be dismissed.
Interwoven crises
12 Sep, 2024

Interwoven crises

THE 2024 World Risk Index paints a concerning picture for Pakistan, placing it among the top 10 countries most...
Saving lives
12 Sep, 2024

Saving lives

Access to ethical and properly trained mental health professionals must be made available to all.
Dark turn
Updated 11 Sep, 2024

Dark turn

What transpired in Islamabad should give at least the old guard within the more established political parties some pause.
Clearing the air
11 Sep, 2024

Clearing the air

THE rumour mill had been working overtime regarding a purported extension for the chief justice of the country....
Deplorable remarks
11 Sep, 2024

Deplorable remarks

It is a matter of grave concern that Imran Khan reportedly defended Gandapur’s hideous remarks about the Punjab CM and female journalists.