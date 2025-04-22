Saffron to be cultivated in Swat on experimental basis: officials

SWAT: Agriculture officials have said that they have planned to conduct trial cultivation of saffron in lower Swat and Kalam to evaluate its feasibility and explore necessary adaptations in production techniques.

They were addressing a two-day training workshop on saffron cultivation and management at Agriculture Research Institute (ARI) in Swat.

The training was organised under a project titled ‘introduction and promotion of saffron in potential districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’.

Farmers from various parts of Swat participated in the workshop.

Adnan Ahmad, research officer at ARI and focal person for the saffron project, said that the initiative was part of a wider effort to introduce saffron in suitable agro-climatic zones of the province.

“Under the project, three training sessions are being held across KP. One was conducted in Mansehra, the second has just concluded here in Swat, and the third will be organised in Karak,” he said.

Mr Ahmad said that saffron cultivation required specific environmental conditions such as dry temperate climates with minimal monsoon rainfall. “We are training farmers to understand what saffron is and how it can be cultivated in particular ecological settings. Although Swat has a comparatively moist climate, we plan to conduct trial cultivation in lower Swat and Kalam to evaluate its feasibility and explore necessary adaptations in production techniques,” he added.

Zakriya Bacha, research officer at ARI, said that the training was well-received by local farms. “Farmers from across the district attended it with enthusiasm. Since saffron is a relatively new crop for this region, both farmers and researchers are keen to explore its potential. We will begin cultivation on an experimental basis and closely monitor the results,” he added.

The farmers, who attended the training, expressed optimism about the initiative. They acknowledged saffron’s profitability and global demand and showed willingness to adopt the new crop if the trials proved successful.

The introduction of saffron in Swat aligns with the provincial government’s broader goal of promoting high-value crops to boost rural economy, enhance livelihoods and reduce reliance on traditional, low-profit agriculture.

