E-Paper | April 21, 2025

Three injured in firing on sleeping protesters at lawyers’ sit-in in Khairpur

Dawn Report Published April 21, 2025 Updated April 21, 2025 11:02am

SUKKUR: Unknown armed men, riding three sports utility vehicles, fired at sleeping protesters early on Sunday morning in a camp at Babarloi bypass where lawyers and their supporters had begun a sit-in for an indefinite period two days ago against the construction of six canals on the Indus River.

When the protesters woke up and went after the attackers, they escaped immediately.

The Karachi Bar Association’s president, Aamir Nawaz Warraich, said that the attackers had arrived in three vehicles: a white Fortuner, a black V8, and a black Vigo and fled after firing at the sit-in participants.

He said that three protesters were hurt. “No one can make us bow with such cowardly act. We repeatedly say we have come wearing our death shrouds. We will either be martyred here or rise with the notification against the canals,” he warned.

“More than 48 hours have passed since our sit-in started. We have given 72-hour ultimatum to the government to issue the notification for the cancellation of the canals. However, we will expand our protest and announce our future course of action after consultation on Monday,” he said.

The sit-in, meanwhile, entered its third day, with long queues of vehicles stretching for several kilometres due to the traffic blockade on the bridge.

KBA condemns attack

The KBA president said in a statement that the attack took place between 5am and 6am on Sunday, when three SUVs approached the protesters’ camp and their armed occupants opened fire before fleeing.

He described the attack as “shameful” and termed it a direct assault on democracy and Indus River, demanding immediate arrest of the main culprits and judicial inquiry into the incident.

He said the Indus was not merely a water source, but essence of their identity, culture, economy and survival. “When its land is grabbed, when its people are displaced, when voices defending it are attacked, it is the Indus that bleeds,” said the statement.

The association warned that the firing incident was a dangerously growing trend of silencing dissent through violence and fear. “Let it be clear: no amount of repression can drown out the truth. The KBA stands firm in its commitment to protect the Indus, uphold the Constitution and defend rights of the people,” it added.

The association reiterated its demand for an immediate and transparent judicial inquiry and called for arresting the attackers.

In a video statement, Mr Warraich said the 72-hour deadline given to the government to address the protesters’ demands would expire on Monday (today). The protesters had previously received threats and had even been targeted in earlier attacks, but such tactics would not force them to take back their demands.

He clarified that the protest would continue until notification about the canals’ construction was withdrawn. The next course of action would be announced at a press conference on Monday evening, he said.

The legal fraternity and several nationalist parties in Sindh have been staging the sit-in at Babarloi bypass against the construction of six canals, corporate farming and the 26th Amendment and Peca amendments.

Boy suffers gunshot wound

Ayan Ali Khajjar, a 12-year-old boy, received a bullet wound during a protest rally taken out from the Ghaslate Depot (kerosene depot) locality falling within the jurisdiction of the Rehmatpur police station.

The boy was rushed to the Trauma Centre in the Chandka Medical College Hospital where his condition was stated to be stable.

The boy’s uncle, Anees Khajjar, stated shots were fired when a group of protesters was asking shopkeepers in the locality to pull down the shutters. Larkana SSP Ahmed Chaudhry has called a report from the SHO concerned over the incident.

Meanwhile, local JSQM-B leaders met the SHO and urged him to register an FIR against the culprits.

Published in Dawn, April 21st, 2025

Canals Project
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Middle East carnage
Updated 21 Apr, 2025

Middle East carnage

It seems that to many in the world, people of Yemen and occupied Palestine are not human.
A new page
21 Apr, 2025

A new page

FOREIGN Secretary Amna Baloch’s trip to Dhaka has breathed new life into Pakistan’s long-dormant relationship...
No stone unturned
21 Apr, 2025

No stone unturned

WHILE the absence of new polio cases since Feb 10 is welcome news, this pause in transmission must not breed...
Canal politics
Updated 20 Apr, 2025

Canal politics

The consequences of the state taking decisions without regard for its people can be seen yet again in the form of widespread restlessness and anger.
Lesser citizens
20 Apr, 2025

Lesser citizens

CAN the state ever turn the dream of communal harmony into reality? A slew of injustices torment Pakistan’s...
Winning spree
20 Apr, 2025

Winning spree

AFTER sealing qualification for the ICC Women’s World Cup, Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana immediately set her sights...