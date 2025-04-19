Jaranwala riots case: Man handed down death, 10-year term with Rs3m fine

TOBA TEK SINGH: A Faisalabad anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday handed down a death sentence to an accused in Jaranwala riots, resulting in the torching of several churches and houses of Christians, besides 10-year imprisonment and a total fine of Rs3 million.

On Aug 16, 2023, riots erupted at Jaranwala over the issue of alleged desecration of the Holy Quran, and a mob torched a number of churches and houses of Christian community members.

At the conclusion of trial proceedings, ATC Judge Javed Iqbal Sheikh handed down capital punishment to an accused under section 295-C of the PPC, with a fine of Rs2 million. The convict was also awarded 10-year jail, with Rs1m fine under section 295-A of the PPC.

The court, however, acquitted his two co-accused, giving them the benefit of doubt.

After the Jaranwala incident, police had arrested two Christian brothers, Amer Maseeh and Umair Rocky Maseeh, as some pages of the Holy Quran were found outside their house located at Cinema Chowk. This incident sparked mob violence and riots.

However, during investigations, Amer and Umair were declared innocent and they were acquitted by the ATC.

Police had later arrested another suspect and his two alleged accomplices for hatching a conspiracy to implicate Amer and Umair in a false blasphemy case by throwing the holy pages outside their house.

Dozens of cases against hundreds of other suspects booked following the riots were under trial in the same court. However, a majority of the suspects have been released by the court on post-arrest bails.

