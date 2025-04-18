‘Enemies fear economic progress’: PM Shehbaz vows to ‘crush’ terrorists trying to threaten Pakistan’s security

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday vowed to inflict a “crushing defeat” on terrorists, pledging that perpetrators would “never dare cast an evil eye on Pakistan again”, according to state-run Radio Pakistan.

While chairing a high-level meeting on the country’s security situation in Islamabad, the premier emphasised that the government’s counter-terrorism campaign would persist until the complete eradication of extremist elements.

“Pakistan’s enemies are scared of our economic achievements,” PM Shehbaz said, vowing to inflict a “crushing defeat on terrorists so that they never dare cast an evil eye on Pakistan again”, the report quoted him as saying.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities over the past year, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, after the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

The prime minister praised security forces for their sacrifices in combating terrorism, noting that “brave officers and soldiers are confronting terrorists day and night, laying down their lives for the country”.

He assured provincial governments of federal support to enhance their counter-terrorism capabilities, expressing satisfaction that all provinces were collaborating effectively on developing a unified counter-terrorism narrative.

The prime minister stressed the importance of setting aside political differences to address the security challenge, calling for intensified cross-institutional efforts against smuggling and human trafficking networks.

The participants were informed that the National and Provincial Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Center has been established at the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta), the report added.

Officials also briefed the premier on forensic capabilities, confirming that a forensic science agency has been established in Islamabad, while Punjab’s existing forensic facilities are undergoing further improvements.

During the meeting, the prime minister directed authorities to expedite the completion of Safe City projects in major urban centres, which would enhance surveillance and security response capabilities across the country.

Grim numbers

February saw a marginal increase in terrorist attacks but a sharp surge in civilian casualties, according to a report published by the Islamabad-based think tank, Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS).

According to PICSS, the country witnessed 79 terrorist attacks last month, resulting in the deaths of 55 civilians and 47 security personnel, while 45 civilians and 81 security personnel were injured. Security forces, meanwhile, intensified counter-terrorism operations, eliminating 156 terrorists, injuring 20, and arresting 66, it said.