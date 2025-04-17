Gujar Khan food poisoning incident remains a mystery

GUJAR KHAN: The cause of food poisoning which affected approximately 1,500 people in the Dhoong village of Gujar Khan still remains a mystery for both the authorities and the residents, days after the incident.

The affected persons were treated by health teams in area hospitals as well as at the ‘hospital on wheels’ stationed in the village.

A large number of guests after eating meals at a marriage ceremony on Sunday evening started complaining of intestinal disorders and nonstop vomiting.

Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO) of Gujar Khan Dr Umer Sheikh, who was present at the basic health unit (BHU) in Dhoong on Wednesday, said while checking patients that over 1,500 individuals had reported food poisoning symptoms and were attended to by medical staff.

Of these, 1,470 have been discharged, while 30 are still under treatment at BHU Dhoong and Daultala.

One patient, whose condition was serious, was referred to Rawalpindi.

Dr Sheikh added that seven patients who had earlier been shifted to hospitals in Rawalpindi have now been discharged after recovery.

He stated that most patients complained of diarrhoea, vomiting, high fever, nonstop abdominal and intestinal pain, and, in some cases, shivering and acute weakness of the lower body.

Dr Arbab Niazi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the District Health Authority Rawalpindi, told this reporter that medical officers and support staff from other areas were deployed to BHU Dhoong and a health centre in Daultala.

Health facilities in Gujar Khan, Qazian, Guliana and Mandra were also placed on high alert to manage the influx of patients.

The CEO said he had made multiple visits to ensure the availability of medicines and staff around the clock.

Raja Shakeel Chohan and Saleem Chohan, members of the host family, told Dawn that they had arranged cattle for slaughter and supervised the beef preparation themselves.

They said the beef was handed over to the local cook, who is now in police custody after an FIR was registered with Jatli police station.

When asked about the large attendance, they said two cousins — Amir Chohan and Saqib Chohan — were the grooms and the event involved extended family. Amir Chohan and 25 of his close family members had come from Committee Chowk, Rawalpindi, and were also affected.

Residents criticised the Punjab Food Authority for its absence and inaction during the large gathering, including another wedding in neighbouring Tarrati village.

Published in Dawn, April 17th, 2025