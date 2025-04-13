Pakistan stands as wall between terrorism and rest of world, interior minister tells US team

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi asserted on Sunday that Pakistan stood as a “wall between terrorism and the rest of the world” as he met a delegation of congressmen from the United States in Islamabad.

Pakistan and the US have delicate and complex ties, shaped by shared security concerns and divergent strategic priorities.

Today’s meeting comes as the government is set to send a high-level delegation to the US to promote trade relations and discuss a 29 per cent tariff that was recently imposed on goods exported to the US.

“Terrorism is a global challenge. The international community urgently needs to fully cooperate with Pakistan,” Naqvi was quoted as saying in a statement by the interior ministry.

Naqvi met Congressmen Jack Bergman, Tom Suozzi and Jonathan Jackson in Islamabad today, according to a press release by the government-run PID. Bergman and Suozzi co-chair the Congressional Pakistan Caucus.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker and Interior Secretary Khurram Agha were also present during the meeting.

The US delegation — the first high-level group from Capitol Hill to visit Pakistan in almost two years — met Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal yesterday.

During today’s meeting, a detailed discussion was held on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest, as well as counterterrorism and border security. Both sides also exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in the fields of economy, trade and investment.

Naqvi emphasised that intelligence and technology-sharing in the domain of counterterrorism was of utmost importance. The minister further said Pakistan’s immense sacrifices against terrorism were unmatched in the global context.

Naqvi termed the visit of US Congressmen as crucial in highlighting Pakistan’s unprecedented role in the fight against terrorism.

Last month, US President Donald Trump had hailed Pakistan’s help in arresting a terrorist responsible for a 2021 bombing in Afghanistan that killed 13 US service members.

Naqvi asserted that strong and sustainable relations with the US hold a key place in Pakistan’s foreign policy. He termed the holding of the Pakistan Caucus, which Suozzi heads, in the US on April 30 as a welcome development.

The interior minister also welcomed a US delegation’s participation in the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 held in Islamabad earlier this week. He affirmed that the government would ensure every possible facility and full protection to investors.

Meanwhile, Chaudhry expressed the hope that a Pakistan-US counterterrorism dialogue that will be held in the federal capital in June would play a key role in promoting mutual cooperation in that domain.

On its part, the US delegation was quoted as saying there was a need to highlight Pakistan’s role in the war against terrorism. They also noted that the Pakistani community residing in the US was “very talented and hardworking”.

Congressman Bergman has voiced support for former prime minister Imran Khan, calling for his release as he met with ex-president Dr Arif Alvi and PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in February.

The next month, Tariq Fatemi, a key aide to PM Shehbaz Sharif, embarked on a series of high-level meetings in Washington, where he also met Bergman and Suozzi.