Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah signs contract extension till 2027

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has ended months of speculation about his future by signing a two-year contract extension at Anfield, the Premier League leaders said on Friday.

The 32-year-old, who joined the club in 2017 from AS Roma, could have left the club for free in the summer with his contract previously set to expire in June.

“I’m very excited. We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football,” Salah said in a club statement.

“It’s great, I had my best years here. I played [for] eight years, hopefully, it’s going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football.”

He paid tribute to the club’s fans and pledged to keep working hard to bring them results. “Keep supporting us and we’ll give it our best, and hopefully in the future we’re going to win more trophies.”

Salah is Liverpool’s third-highest goalscorer of all time with 243 goals in 394 games. In his eight years at the club, Liverpool has won a Premier League title — most likely about to become two titles — as well as one Champions League crown, an FA Cup, two League Cups, the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

He has been a standout performer for Liverpool this season, scoring 32 goals in all competitions and leads the race for the Premier League’s Golden Boot with 27 goals.

Liverpool are 11 points clear of second-placed Arsenal with seven games left to play.

‘The story will continue’

“My family also feels at home, we enjoy every moment in this city and every moment in the club,” Salah said.

“It’s a special moment always when we play at Anfield. There is no place like that. The warmth you feel inside the song before the game. Every time I score a goal and they sing my song, it is something special, and the story will continue.”

British media reported on Wednesday that Liverpool had made a breakthrough in negotiations over a new deal for the Egypt international after months of deadlock.

Salah was reported to be the subject of interest from the big-money Saudi Pro League but is widely seen as key to Liverpool’s hopes of consistently winning silverware given his own consistency over the years.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot said he had known for a while that Salah would be extending his deal but understands the relief Liverpool fans have felt after the announcement.

“For the fans, it was a pleasant surprise. But I knew for a bit longer that things were heading in the right direction,” he told reporters in a news conference ahead of Sunday’s Premier League home game against West Ham United.

“Happy, of course. He has shown at this club for so many years in a row how much of a value he is for the club and the team. As like all our fans and his team-mates, we are very happy that he has extended for two more years.

“And hopefully, he can show on Sunday again how important he has been for us all season.” Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk, who is out of contract at the end of the season, is also being tipped to extend his stay on Merseyside, while full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.