E-Paper | April 01, 2025

4 friends dead after car falls in irrigation channel in Tando Allahyar

Mohammad Hussain Khan Published April 1, 2025 Updated April 1, 2025 06:03pm

Four friends died in a road accident when their car fell into an irrigation channel called the Naseer canal in Tando Allahyar district on Monday night, police said.

They were travelling in a car coming from Karachi when their car fell into the canal probably due to speeding, Mirpurkhas Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Saleem Shah told Dawn.com.

“The bodies were shifted to Karachi last night after they were fished out,” he said.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Ahad Sheikh son of Mohammad Aslam Sheikh 23, Sameer son of Rizwanuddin Siddiqui 21 Ali Shan son of Mohammad Iqbal 26 and Adeel son of Mohammad Azam Farooqui 20.

Ameen Gul Odh, Tando Allahyar police spokesperson, said that Abdul Ahad was resident of Mirpurkhas and had moved to Karachi.

He said that he was coming to meet his cousin, Asfand Leghari in Mirpurkhas with his friends in a rented car.

He said Ali Shan was a resident of Sialkot Punjab but was residing in Karachi.

They all were residing in the same neighbourhood in the metropolis.

Locals told police that Sameer and Adeel were also residents of Mirpurkhas Satellite Town but their families had moved to Karachi.

Local divers jumped into the canal to recover the bodies of all friends.

The incident was covered extensively on social media platforms by local residents.

One of them, Punhal Narejo spoke to a diver whose shop was located on the bridge over the canal.

He said that the car fell into the canal instead of crossing the bridge because of a “design fault” in the road.

According to SSP, the road leading to the bridge was a dual carriage way between Mirpurkhas and Tando Allahyar, but a single-road bridge was built over the canal.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

First line of defence

First line of defence

Maleeha Lodhi
Pakistan’s foreign service has long needed reform to be able to adapt to global changes and leverage opportunities in a more multipolar world.

Editorial

Eid amidst crises
Updated 31 Mar, 2025

Eid amidst crises

Until the Muslim world takes practical steps to end these atrocities, these besieged populations will see no joy.
Women’s rights
Updated 01 Apr, 2025

Women’s rights

Such judgements, and others directly impacting women’s rights should be given more airtime in media.
Not helping
31 Mar, 2025

Not helping

THE continued detention of Baloch Yakjehti Committee leaders — including Dr Mahrang Baloch in Quetta and Sammi ...
Hard habits
Updated 30 Mar, 2025

Hard habits

Their job is to ensure that social pressures do not build to the point where problems like militancy and terrorism become a national headache.
Dreams of gold
30 Mar, 2025

Dreams of gold

PROSPECTS of the Reko Diq project taking off soon seem to have brightened lately following the completion of the...
No invitation
30 Mar, 2025

No invitation

FOR all of Pakistan’s hockey struggles, including their failure to qualify for the Olympics and World Cup as well...