E-Paper | March 26, 2025

Balochistan CTD police arrest four ‘facilitators’ of Jaffar Express train attack

Saleem Shahid Published March 26, 2025 Updated March 26, 2025 11:03am

QUETTA: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Balochistan police has arrested four suspects who allegedly facilitated the terrorist group involved in hijacking the Jaffar Express and taking over 400 passengers hostage in Bolan district on March 11.

Sources in CTD, while confirming the arrests, said that a joint team comprising senior officials from various law enforcement agencies is investigating the attack on the Jaffar Express.

“These four suspects have been taken into custody for interrogation,” the sou­rces said, adding that ef­­forts to identify the attackers are also ongoing.

The remains of the militants killed in the attack on the Jaffar Express have been sent to the Forensic Science Agency.

The sources said arms and communication devi­ces used by the attackers were seized and sent for forensic analysis. Additio­nally, the attackers’ fingerprints have been sent to Nadra for identification.

The attack on the Jaffar Express resulted in the deaths of 26 passengers and injuries to 40 others. In a retaliatory operation, 33 attackers were killed.

Published in Dawn, March 26th, 2025

