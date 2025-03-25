E-Paper | March 25, 2025

Protesters clash with police over Indonesia military law

AFP Published March 25, 2025 Updated March 25, 2025 05:46am
Surabaya (Indonesia): A student kicks shields held by anti-riot police, who have arranged themselves into a defensive formation, during a protest on Monday against a revision to the armed forces law.—AFP
Surabaya (Indonesia): A student kicks shields held by anti-riot police, who have arranged themselves into a defensive formation, during a protest on Monday against a revision to the armed forces law.—AFP

SURABAYA: A violent clash broke out on Monday in the Indonesian metropolis of Surabaya between police and demonstrators protesting against the country’s newly passed military law, journalists witnessed.

Around 1,000 students and activists dressed in black participated in the protest in front of an East Java government building. Holding posters that said “Reject the Military Law”, and “The Military Should Return to the Barracks”, protesters hurled rocks, sticks, and Molotov cocktails towards the police guarding the demonstration.

Police eventually used water cannons to disperse the protesters at around 7pm. “We received information that 25 people are being detained right now, but until now we are still unable to give legal assistance to them,” Fatkhul Khoir, a human rights acti­vist from the Commission for the Disappeared and Victims of Violence, said.

He said that some of the protesters taken to the police office looked bruised. The Indonesian parliament approved the amendment of the military law on Thursday, despite protests that it would expand the armed forces’ role in civilian affairs.

The revision to the armed forces law, pushed mainly by President Prabowo Subianto’s coalition, was aimed at expanding the military’s role beyond defence in a country long influenced by its powerful armed forces.

The new law allows active military officers to hold a position in 14 government institutions without resigning, an increase from 10 institutions in the previous law.

The amendment has sparked fears of a return to the era of late dictator Suharto, under whom Prabowo, an ex-general, once served and which saw military figures used to crack down on dissent.

Rights groups have said the change would enable officials to fill more civilian posts with active-duty military personnel and weaken legal checks on abusive officials.

Published in Dawn, March 25th, 2025

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Shortcut tactics
Updated 25 Mar, 2025

Shortcut tactics

IMF’s decision to veto move to reduce retail power tariffs seems to be against interests of middle-class consumers.
Unforced error
25 Mar, 2025

Unforced error

THE state is understandably keen on neutralising the threat posed by various militant and terrorist outfits, but it...
Losing again
25 Mar, 2025

Losing again

WHEN Pakistan’s high-risk Twenty20 approach did not work, there was no fallback plan and they collapsed in a heap...
Climate action
Updated 24 Mar, 2025

Climate action

Waiting for outside help to arrive will only aggravate our climate challenges and not mitigate them.
TB burden
24 Mar, 2025

TB burden

AS the world observes World Tuberculosis Day, we confront the sombre fact that despite being both preventable and...
Unsafe passages
24 Mar, 2025

Unsafe passages

WRETCHED social conditions add an extra layer of cruelty to ordinary lives. The UN’s migration agency says that...