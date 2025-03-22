E-Paper | March 22, 2025

Pakistan losing 11,000 hectares of forest cover every year: WWF-P

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 22, 2025 Updated March 22, 2025 11:29am

KARACHI: Despite efforts by the government, civil society and local communities to increase forest cover, 11,000 hectares of forests are lost every year across the country due to wildfires, climate change and the conversion of forest land into agricultural, commercial, and housing schemes.

In a statement released on Friday in connection with International Day of Forests observed every year on March 21, the World Wide Fund for Nature-Pakistan (WWF-P) said conserving forests is not just an environmental imperative but a social and economic necessity.

This year’s theme — ‘Forests and Food’ — emphasises forests’ critical role in supporting food security, improving local livelihoods, and conserving biodiversity.

The organisation said Pakistan is a forest-poor country, with only five per cent of the total area under forests. “Since most of the area falls in arid and semi-arid regions, low precipitation naturally deters the growth of forests.”

On International Day of Forests, WWF-P urges govt, civil society and local communities to take collective action to protect wooded areas

“Thousands of hectares of forest are destroyed yearly, making way for various human activities. The rising population, coupled with poverty and lack of awareness, has led to illegal and unsustainable logging, overharvesting of wood for fuel and charcoal, and increased small-scale farming that continues to reduce the forest cover of Pakistan,” the organisation said.

It further said that protecting the forests in Pakistan requires a multi-faceted approach that brings together government institutes, conservation organisations, and local communities on one platform. “WWF-Pakistan underscored the urgent need to protect and restore the country’s forests, which serve as a lifeline for biodiversity, support local livelihoods, and maintain the health of ecosystems.”

WWF-Pakistan Director General Hammad Naqi Khan remarked that forests provide a range of benefits to the environment, wildlife, and humans. They regulate the climate conditions and control floods and droughts while having social and economic benefits.

“We can improve the forest cover and support local economies with better planning, protection, and management of the forests. Replanting and restoring degraded or destroyed forests is essential to improve food security, combat climate change, reconnect wildlife habitats, and address issues such as flooding and soil erosion. Conserving forests is, therefore, not just an environmental imperative but a social and economic necessity,” he emphasised.

He urged government agencies, civil society, businesses, and local communities to take collective action to conserve and protect forests.

In July 2024, WWF-Pakistan released a report that identified several locations along the Karachi coast where significant tracts of mangroves were cleared for housing schemes and commercial and industrial projects.

The report also highlighted areas where mangrove landscapes were still under threat of massive deforestation. To stop mangrove destruction along the coastline of Karachi, the report proposed strict enforcement of laws and encouraged reforestation and natural regeneration programs.

It warned that if preventive measures were not taken in time, existing mangrove areas could be removed or destroyed soon.

Published in Dawn, March 22nd, 2025

Join DawnMedia’s Breathe Pakistan initiative to combat climate change.
