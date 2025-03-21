E-Paper | March 21, 2025

FIA books social media user in Islamabad over charges of leaking sensitive govt data

Tahir Naseer Published March 21, 2025 Updated March 21, 2025 04:37pm

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday booked a suspect in Islamabad over his alleged “anti-state campaign” and leaking “sensitive government data” on social media.

The suspect, named Asad Nawaz, was arrested in a raid in Bani Gala, on the outskirts of Islamabad. The FIA’s cybercrime wing filed a case against him under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) Act 2016, accusing him of illegally accessing passport and immigration database.

According to the FIA, Nawaz shared personal passports of citizens and photos of high-ranking government officials on social media,

The accused tried to spread fear and panic among the public by sharing sensitive information through an X account.

Prosecutor Sheikh Aamir and Sub-Inspector Hayat Mir Khattak presented the suspect in an Islamabad district court today. The prosecutor sought a five-day physical remand in order to interrogate the suspect.

However, Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Abbas Shah granted a four-day physical remand.

This incident resembles a series of arrests in recent days where social media users were taken into police custody under an intensifying crackdown against cybercrime.

Earlier this week, the FIA arrested a suspect in Islamabad who was involved in an alleged “anti-state campaign” on social media over the Jaffar Express train attack.

On Thursday, journalist Farhan Mallick was arrested in Karachi over the content of his YouTube platform’s videos. Regarding specific charges, an FIA official said that Mallick had run “several programmes against the security establishment”.

FIA, Cybercrime
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Personal priorities
Updated 21 Mar, 2025

Personal priorities

Pet projects launched by govt often found to be poorly conceived, ripe for exploitation, misaligned with country’s overall development priorities.
Inheritance rights
21 Mar, 2025

Inheritance rights

THE Federal Shariat Court’s ruling that it is un-Islamic to deprive a woman of her right to inheritance is a...
Anti-Muslim actions
21 Mar, 2025

Anti-Muslim actions

MUSLIMS in India have endured incessant scrutiny of their nationalism. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ...
Victim complex
Updated 20 Mar, 2025

Victim complex

If New Delhi is sincere about bringing peace to South Asia, let it agree to an unconditional dialogue with Islamabad about all irritants.
LSM decline
20 Mar, 2025

LSM decline

THE slump in large-scale manufacturing amidst the adjustments the economy is forced to make in order to stay afloat...
Education interrupted
20 Mar, 2025

Education interrupted

THE sudden closure of major universities in Balochistan, ostensibly due to ‘security concerns’, marks another...