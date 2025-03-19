E-Paper | March 19, 2025

Sugar prices should not exceed Rs164 per kg, says Deputy PM Dar

Dawn.com Published March 19, 2025 Updated March 19, 2025 02:02pm
Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar addresses journalists — DawnNewsTv
Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar addresses journalists — DawnNewsTv

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday said that retail sugar prices should not exceed Rs164 after the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) warned sugar mills against price manipulation.

Contrary to the rates announced by the prime minister as well as several attempts by the government to maintain retail sales at Rs130 per kg, sugar prices in the markets continue to soar above Rs180 per kg in various markets across the country.

Sugar consumption is forecast to increase slightly to 6.7 million tonnes as it has continuously grown due to the population growth and demand from the food processing sector.

During the last season, Pakistan produced more than 6.84m tonnes of sugar, which is expected to rise in 2024-25.

Speaking to journalists, the deputy prime minister said that according to news reports, there was a spike in sugar prices to Rs178 -179, “which is obviously not tolerable” to the prime minister.

“So yesterday we had a late night meeting so we could bring this conclude this matter — so we can together find a viable way in which a common citizen can find relief and he doesn’t have to hear talks of [sugar prices] reaching Rs180 to Rs200,” he said.

“And we reach a reasonable price where you don’t suffer losses either — [so] subcommittee is being made for the numbers which Rana Tanveer sahab [minister for national food security and research] will head.”

Dar said the committee will work until April 19 to determine costs and provide feedback on the sugar mills claims — that they were not responsible for the price hike of the commodity.

He also added that they needed to work on a system so that the “common man can have cheaper sugar … but for that we would need a distribution channel and an implementation mechanism is necessary”.

On Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)’s sales tax on sugar, he said that it would be charged at Rs154 to 155 — with the price cap at Rs159.

He said that the government will work to gather intelligence reports, along with the CCP, which will also collect data.

Given this alleged massive siphoning from the consumers, the CCP had stated that it was closely monitoring the ongoing sugar crisis and warned that strict enforcement and policy actions will be taken if any anti-competitive activities are found.

The CCP has been working to curb cartelisation in the sugar industry, promoting fair competition and protecting consumers.

“We need to ensure a two tier system and if the government is satisfied that we can implement the two tier system, the advantage will be that the common man can get sugar at a cheaper price,” Dar said.

The CCP inquiry launched in 2020 revealed that sugar mills were prima facie engaged in price-fixing and controlling supply through coordinated actions facilitated by the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA).

As part of the investigation, the CCP also conducted raids and imposed Rs44 billion in penalties on sugar mills and the PSMA in August 2021, one of the highest fines in its history.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Genocide resumes
Updated 19 Mar, 2025

Genocide resumes

It appears that Palestinian people will again be left defenceless in the face of merciless brutality.
Strength in unity
19 Mar, 2025

Strength in unity

WILL it count as an opportunity lost? Given the sharp escalation in militant violence in recent weeks, some had ...
NFC weightage
19 Mar, 2025

NFC weightage

THE NFC Award has long been in need of an overhaul. The government’s proposal to bring down the weightage of...
A new direction
Updated 18 Mar, 2025

A new direction

While kinetic response may temporarily disable violent actors, it will not address underlying factors providing ideological fuel to insurgencies.
BTK settlement
18 Mar, 2025

BTK settlement

WHEREVER the money goes, controversy follows. The PMLN-led federal government, which recently announced that it will...
Sugar crisis
18 Mar, 2025

Sugar crisis

GREED knows no bounds. But the avarice of those involved in the sugar business — from manufacturers to retailers...