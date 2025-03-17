Pakistan’s IT workforce capable of competing in global market: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said Pakistan’s IT workforce had the capability to compete in the global market as information technology companies were being provided with necessary facilities to achieve their exports target of $25 billion.

His comments came during a meeting with a four-member delegation led by Jerome Kapelus, CEO of the US multinational IT company Afiniti that called on him, according to a press release by the PM’s Office.

PM Shehbaz welcomed Afiniti’s interest in further investment in Pakistan’s IT sector. He suggested that Afiniti Pakistan establish a world-class call centre in the country for national and international clients.

He informed the meeting that he was personally overseeing programmes to equip the country’s talented youth with IT, AI, and other advanced technical skills.

Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja and senior officials from relevant institutions were present during the meeting.

The US delegation appreciated the expertise of Pakistani IT professionals and their dedication to the sector’s development.

Kapelus said that Pakistan’s IT sector was highly suitable for investment and business. He added that currently more than 1,000 highly skilled Pakistani professionals were working at Afiniti Pakistan.

He added that the Pakistani youth possessed immense potential to contribute to the growth of the IT sector, adding that Afiniti’s success in the region was due to the country’s professional and well-trained workforce.