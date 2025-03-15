Railways minister announces Rs5.2m for families of Jaffar Express attack victims

Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi on Saturday announced a compensation package of Rs5.2 million for the families of the victims of the recent Jaffar Express train attack in Balochistan, along with jobs for their children in his ministry.

The attack began on Tuesday afternoon when Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) terrorists ambushed the Peshawar-bound train carrying 440 passengers, opening fire and taking hostages. Security forces launched a two-day operation, concluding on Wednesday evening. Lt Gen Chaudhry confirmed that all 33 terrorists were neutralised, but no hostages were harmed in the final rescue phase. He also said the incident had changed the “rules of the game”.

The operation, which lasted over 36 hours, resulted in the rescue of 354 passengers. However, 26 hostages lost their lives, including 18 military and Frontier Corps personnel, three railway employees, and five civilians. Additionally, five security personnel were martyred. The casualty count could rise, as 37 of the rescued hostages sustained injuries and are being treated at hospitals.

Announcing the compensation package for the victims during a press conference in Lahore, Abbasi said: “The railway package we have announced is Rs5.2m each that we will give them (families of the victims) and we will try that if they (victims) have any children then we will get them continued in service [as railway employees].”

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the army chief had decided that terrorists, whether in Pakistan or those who have fled to other countries, would not be spared.

Praising the security forces, he commended their efforts in rescuing the trapped passengers, calling their operation “remarkable”. He said that suicide bombers had planned to kill the train passengers but army commandoes had successfully neutralised them before they could detonate their explosives.

He noted that such a high number of suicide bombers was never seen before in Quetta, urging the entire nation to unite.

Abbasi criticised elements within Pakistan who failed to condemn the Jaffar Express attack, despite China and the United States expressing their condemnation. He urged political parties to set aside differences and unite for national security.

The minister pointed out that Pakistan, as a nuclear power, was the first among 57 Islamic countries, making it a “target for destabilisation by global forces”.

He accused India of supporting terrorist activities by opening 22 consulates in Afghanistan and facilitating terror attacks in Pakistan.

Abbasi added that some Pakistanis had become facilitators of terrorism, calling the Jaffar Express attack one of the biggest such incidents worldwide.

He alleged that India was spending billions to create ethnic divisions among Baloch, Pakhtun and Punjabi communities, aiming to destabilise Pakistan.

He also warned that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was being targeted by global forces because Pakistan was regaining economic strength.

The minister warned that those who betrayed their country must face the consequences. He further stated that terrorists inside Pakistan, who flee to Afghanistan, would not be spared.

Abbasi criticised the propaganda against the military after the train attack, stating that Indian elements targeted the army. He again stressed the need for political unity in the face of national security threats.

Condemning false propaganda on social media about the Jaffar Express attack, the minister said, “If terrorists attacked with guns, some attacked through social media. We will deal with both.”

He warned against internal divisions, urging, “Do not set your own house on fire with your own hands.”

Abbasi confirmed that a police constable and a railway mechanical worker were martyred in the Jaffar Express attack, adding that their sacrifices were invaluable.

Finally, he emphasised that Pakistan’s economic and defence stability must go hand in hand, stating, “Without a strong economy, people cannot afford food; without defence, a nation loses its honour.”

Railway department reforms

Regarding Pakistan Railways, Abbasi said that despite numerous challenges, the government was committed to making it profitable and efficient. He noted that he had only been in charge for 10 to 12 days, but was already pushing for reforms.

Expressing frustration over delays in the ML-1 project, he announced that Pakistan would complete it through its own resources in several phases. He assured the public that the government was focused on ensuring train punctuality, maintaining cleanliness and enforcing transparency, with no compromises.

He also declared that railway police constables would now work in pay scale-7 and assistant sub-inspectors in scale-11, bringing their salaries and benefits in line with Punjab Police.

Addressing security concerns, Abbasi revealed that all railway scanner machines were non-functional, and that the railway police lacked manpower and infrastructure, making safety a major concern. However, he clarified that the government would not interfere in railway police affairs but would fully support them.

Abbasi also announced plans to upgrade railway stations, including the installation of surveillance cameras and improvements in cargo transport.

Abbasi also announced that filtration plants will be installed at railway stations to provide clean drinking water.

Discussing railway reforms, he stated that he had consulted former minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and that a key appointment was being considered for improving the department.

He revealed that 13 prime railway locations in Karachi, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Sukkur had been identified as potential revenue generators.