E-Paper | March 15, 2025

UN Security Council condemns Jaffar Express attack

Dawn Report Published March 15, 2025 Updated March 15, 2025 09:33am
A soldier stands guard at a railway station in the Sibi district of Balochistan on March 12, during a security operation against terrorists a day after they hijacked a passenger train. — AFP/File
A soldier stands guard at a railway station in the Sibi district of Balochistan on March 12, during a security operation against terrorists a day after they hijacked a passenger train. — AFP/File

NEW YORK: The members of the UN Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the “heinous and cowardly terrorist attack” on the Jaffar Express travelling from Quetta to Peshawar near Sibi and the taking of passengers as hostages earlier this week.

“This reprehensible act of terrorism resulted in the grievous loss of at least 25 Pakistani nationals. The Balochistan Lib­e­ration Army claimed that the attack was carried out by its Majeed Brigade,” said the statement, issued by Council President Christina Markus Lassen.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and the people of Pakistan, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

“The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security,” it said.

The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice.

They urged all states, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the government of Pakistan in this regard.

The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.

They reaffirmed the need for all states to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including human rights law, refugee law and humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2025

Terrorism in Pakistan
World

