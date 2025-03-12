E-Paper | March 12, 2025

Centuries-old Irish university names building after woman for first time

AFP Published March 12, 2025 Updated March 12, 2025 06:53am

DUBLIN: Ireland’s oldest university has named a campus building after a woman for the first time — 433 years after it was founded by Queen Elizabeth I.

The main library at Trinity College Dublin, previously named for a slave owner, is now called the Eavan Boland Library after one of the foremost female voices in Irish literature.

“It’s taken us since 1592 to get here, but after 400 years and a bit thank God we have kind of got it right now,” Mary McAleese, Trinity’s chancellor, said at the unveiling of a plaque marking the name change.

The library was previously called after the 18th century Irish philosopher George Berkeley, who bought enslaved people for a plantation he owned in America. But the university removed Berke­ley’s name in 2023 in the wake of global Black Lives Matter protests.

At the time, the university said the use of Berkeley’s name was inconsistent with its core values of human dignity, freedom, inclusivity and equality. It then annou­nced the library would be renamed after Boland who published many acclaimed poetry collections, and taught and lectured in Ireland and the United States.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2025

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

State Bank’s caution
Updated 12 Mar, 2025

State Bank’s caution

Easing monetary policy will be difficult for SBP without large, sustainable foreign capital inflows and structural tax reforms.
Syria massacre
12 Mar, 2025

Syria massacre

THERE were valid fears of sectarian and religious bloodshed when anti-Assad militants triumphantly marched into...
Too little, too late
12 Mar, 2025

Too little, too late

WHEN desperation reaches a point that a father has to end his life to save his daughter’s, the state has failed ...
Maulana’s message
Updated 11 Mar, 2025

Maulana’s message

The problem now is that most jihadi fighters, ideologues refuse to end their "struggle" on advice of state or mainstream clerics.
President’s speech
11 Mar, 2025

President’s speech

PRESIDENT Asif Zardari, addressing Monday’s joint session of parliament to mark the start of a new parliamentary...
Indian takeover
11 Mar, 2025

Indian takeover

BY the time the Champions Trophy final ended, the only indicators that the tournament had been hosted by Pakistan...