Bilawal wants Council of Common Interests to decide canals’ fate

• PPP chairperson endorses Green Pakistan initiative; urges govt to review project to ensure ‘no harm’ to any federating unit

• Proposes smart irrigation and collective farming as alternative solutions

ISLAMABAD: A day after President Asif Ali Zardari expressed concerns over a proposed canal project on the Indus River in Punjab, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday suggested the controversial project be referred to the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

Speaking to media persons at his chambers in the National Assembly, the PPP leader said the one-sided policies made by the Centre without consensus have put the government under strain, and it should be reviewed and resolved.

The PPP chief said that Sindh’s ruling party (PPP) has continuously demanded a CCI meeting. “Even in his last speech to the Assembly, the late Nawab Yousuf Talpur raised the water issue, and so did other members of the PPP. The Sindh CM, his ministers, and the provincial bureaucracy also raised the issue on every forum,” he said.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari endorsed the Green Pakistan project, under which canals are planned.

“…as far as the Green Pakistan project and garnering investment for agriculture, the PPP not only owns it, but it is the very philosophy of the party. We do not only want relief for our farmers, but wish for them to flourish,” he said.

“We believe that we have to work hard in two phases, one aspect of which is collective farming. To maximise results for the first phase, the areas of Punjab and Sindh that contribute to the agricultural economy need to be prioritised,” he added.

If the provincial governments utilised the public-private partnership model to introduce smart irrigation, and the federal government funded this transition, then collective farming could become a revolutionary measure, he said, adding that the PPP was working on pilot projects across Sindh, including bio-saline agriculture experiments in Thar.

“We do not oppose for the sake of opposing but have alternate solutions to propose in the wake of crises,” he said.

While talking about President Zardari’s speech, he said that the president made a historic speech in parliament.

“From economy to terrorism, and Palestine to Kashmir, as well as agriculture and technology, President Zardari’s address touched upon all the vital issues faced by the country. President Zardari, as a symbol of the federation, is the sole representative of all elected members of parliament, as well as the provincial assemblies,” he said.

“In his address, President Zardari clearly pointed out the government’s one-sided policies made without consensus, particularly the decision to make new canals from the Indus River. In a very positive manner, President Zardari shed light on the issue before the National Assembly and the current government. The government of the time is under strain due to the issue, and the decision should be reviewed and resolved,” he added.

Moreover, regarding President Zardari’s statement, he said that there was no reason for the government not to accept the suggestions. “The government would not want for its projects to become controversial or harm any of the federating units,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto said that Tuesday’s session of the National Assembly was a condolence meeting in memory of the late Nawab Yousuf Talpur.

Regarding the Iftar dinner with PM Shehbaz Sharif, Mr Bhutto-Zardari said that he was grateful to him for hosting the PPP’s delegation.

He said inflation was the most important issue, upon which the parties contested the elections, and now that the indicators were improving, the PPP joined the rest of the country in congratulating PM Shehbaz. “Our confidence level has not yet reached the stage where the PPP can become a coalition partner of the government,” he said. The PPP is currently working with the political party that engaged with it for the sake of the country, the PPP leader added.

He further said the PPP also raised concerns, including the law and order situation in Balochistan and KP. About KP, he said that such disinterest had never been shown by a provincial government when it comes to the issues of its own people. He, however, added that addressing the law and order situation was a collective responsibility.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2025