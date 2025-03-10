E-Paper | March 10, 2025

Syrian defence ministry says operation against Assad loyalists is over

Reuters Published March 10, 2025 Updated March 10, 2025 10:21pm
Members of Syrian security forces stand near belongings, after hundreds were killed in some of the deadliest violence in 13 years of civil war, pitting loyalists of deposed President Bashar al-Assad against the country’s new Islamist rulers, in Latakia, Syria on March 10. — Reuters
Members of Syrian security forces stand near belongings, after hundreds were killed in some of the deadliest violence in 13 years of civil war, pitting loyalists of deposed President Bashar al-Assad against the country’s new Islamist rulers, in Latakia, Syria on March 10. — Reuters

A Syrian military operation against loyalists of ousted president Bashar al-Assad has been completed, the defence ministry said on Monday, after the heaviest fighting since former rebels seized power three months ago.

Clashes between Assad loyalists and the country’s new rulers in the former president’s coastal heartland have killed more than 1,000 people, mostly civilians, according to a war monitoring group.

The violence has increased concerns about the direction of Syria, where the former rebels under Ahmed al-Sharaa and his Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group are attempting to unify a divided country while navigating the involvement of powerful neighbours.

Since Assad’s overthrow, Turkish-backed groups have clashed with Kurdish forces that control much of northeastern Syria. Israel has separately struck military sites in Syria and is lobbying the United States to keep Syria weak, sources have told Reuters.

Hassan Abdul Ghany, the defence ministry spokesperson, said in a statement on X that public institutions were now able to resume their work and provide services.

“We are paving the way for life to return to normal and for the consolidation of security and stability,” Abdul Ghany said.

He added that plans were in place to continue combating the remnants of the former government and eliminate any future threats.

Sharaa vowed on Sunday to hunt down the perpetrators of the violent clashes and said he would hold to account anyone who overstepped the new rulers’ authority.

Al-Sharaa’s office also said it was forming an independent committee to investigate the clashes and killings carried out by both sides.

Abdul Ghany added that the security forces would cooperate with the investigation committee, offering full access to uncover the circumstances of the events, verify the facts and ensure justice for the wronged.

“We were able to absorb the attacks from the remnants of the former regime and its officers. We shattered their element of surprise and managed to push them away from vital centres, securing most of the main roads,” he said.

Though relative calm followed Assad’s ousting in December, violence has escalated in recent days as forces linked to the new rulers began cracking down on an insurgency from within Assad’s minority Alawite sect.

The fighting spiralled into revenge killings against Alawites, a community that many majority Sunnis believed was favoured under Assad and that had included many senior bureaucrats and military officers.

The British-based Syrian Observatory reported that more than 1,000 people were killed during two days of fighting, including 745 civilians, 125 members of the Syrian security forces and 148 fighters loyal to Assad.

Assad fled to Russia last year after rebels led by Sharaa’s Sunni Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group toppled his government, ending decades of severe repression and a devastating civil war.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Mosquito season
10 Mar, 2025

Mosquito season

AS temperatures rise, the threat of dengue looms large over Pakistan. Its warning signs have already arrived. Dengue...
Reckless rhetoric
10 Mar, 2025

Reckless rhetoric

ONCE again, the Indian leadership gave in to their worst impulses, with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar...
Water scarcity
Updated 10 Mar, 2025

Water scarcity

The need to meet climate challenge is even greater when Pakistan is prone to multiple disastrous events at the same time.
Banning groups
Updated 09 Mar, 2025

Banning groups

The state’s approach of banning groups, and then letting them operate with new monikers, must be revisited.
Targeting students
09 Mar, 2025

Targeting students

THE Trump administration’s mission to ‘Make America Great Again’ is well underway, and, in true Trumpian ...
Torkham dispute
09 Mar, 2025

Torkham dispute

THE Torkham crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan has remained closed for two weeks, after a dispute over border...