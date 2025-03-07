LHC issues notices on PTI’s plea against Punjab govt’s promotional supplement

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday issued notices on a petition filed by the PTI against the Punjab government for alleged “wastage of public funds” through a recent extensive promotional supplement.

A 60-page newspaper supplement was published in most national dailies on Feb 26, 2025, highlighting the Punjab government’s performance in its first year under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

While the supplement generated debate and questions on social media, including from a PPP leader, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari defended it and dismissed the criticism from the PTI as “propaganda”.

Today, Justice Farooq Haider took up the petition filed by Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar on March 3 through Advocate Abuzar Salman Niazi.

Subsequently, the judge issued notices to the respondents in the case — namely the Punjab government, its information department, and the Public Relations Directorate General.

In his petition, Bhachar had requested that the court declare the supplements “unconstitutional, illegal, arbitrary and without legal authority.”

He had also urged the court to declare the “use of public funds for promotion of incumbent chief minister” as the same.

The PTI leader had further requested that the LHC direct the respondent to immediately cease all activities being funded from the public exchequer related to the chief minister’s promotion and to order the recovery of that amount from CM Maryam’s “personal pocket”.

Bhachar had contended that the supplement was a “publicity stunt aimed at personally benefitting” the chief minister. He said it was “utterly ridiculous and shocking to note that there are 301 pictures” of CM Maryam throughout the material.

The plea further claimed that the supplement carried 28 pictures of CM Maryam’s father, Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N president. “Thus, the dynasty and clan of Sharif family is being promoted through wastage of public funds and taxpayers’ money,” it added.

Another petition had been filed before the LHC on February 28, seeking action against PML-N President Nawaz Sharif and CM Maryam for allegedly misusing public funds for “personal and political promotion”.