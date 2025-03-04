E-Paper | March 04, 2025

Champions Trophy: Australia opt to bat first semi-final against India

Dawn.com Published March 4, 2025 Updated March 4, 2025 01:54pm
Australia men’s captain Steve Smith and India men’s captain Rohit Sharma at the toss in n the first semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on March 4. —DawnNewsTV
Australia men’s captain Steve Smith and India men’s captain Rohit Sharma at the toss in n the first semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on March 4. —DawnNewsTV
India’s Virat Kohli warms-up before the start of the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) semi-final cricket match between Australia and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on March 4. — AFP
India’s Virat Kohli warms-up before the start of the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) semi-final cricket match between Australia and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on March 4. — AFP

Australia have won the toss on Tuesday and elected to bat first against India in the first semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai.

Australia have two changes to their team from their previous encounter with Afghanistan with batter Cooper Connolly replacing Matt Short and leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha coming in for Spencer Johnson.

India are going in with the same team. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said at the toss that he was prepared to do both, bowl or bat first in this match.

With an injury-ravaged Australia fielding a depleted side, India sense an opportunity to settle a score against an opponent who beat them in the finals of the World Test Championship and the 50-overs World Cup — both in 2023.

India have stuck to their position of not touring Pakistan because of the strained political relations between the Asian neighbours, who play each other only in global events.

The International Cricket Council (ICC), headed by former Indian board secretary Jay Shah, has drawn flak for allowing India to play all their matches in Dubai and receiving what many consider an unfair advantage.

While most Group A teams shuttled between two of the three venues in Pakistan and flew to Dubai for their match against India, Rohit Sharma and his men have been spared any travel hassle.

By staying put in one venue, they have gained valuable insights into the vastly different conditions in Dubai, where spinners have dominated typically low-scoring matches.

India will also be sick of the sight of their familiar nemesis Travis Head.

Head smashed match-winning hundreds against them in both the finals of the ICC events two years ago and the hard-hitting batter seems to have regained his form just in time.

In the absence of Australia’s frontline quicks, including regular skipper Pat Cummins, stop-gap captain Steve Smith will be banking on his second-string pace attack to make early dents in India’s batting lineup.

India’s four-pronged spin unit claiming nine of the 10 New Zealand wickets on Sunday while successfully defending 249-9 was a fair indication of the turn on offer in Dubai.

Varun Chakravarthy, India’s fourth spinner, claimed 5-42 in his Champions Trophy debut leaving skipper Rohit with “a good headache“.

Australia substituted injured opener Matthew Short with spin bowling all-rounder Cooper Connolly but the onus will be on Adam Zampa to lead their spin attack.

“I don’t think I’m bowling quite at my best but I like to think the beauty about me, when I’m not quite at my best and not feeling that great out there, is my ability to still contribute and take those big wickets,” leg-spinner Zampa said.

Champions Trophy 2025
Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Is all well?

Is all well?

Arifa Noor
The government let its jitters turn a low-profile event into a successful effort of resistance.

Editorial

IMF scrutiny
Updated 04 Mar, 2025

IMF scrutiny

Boosting economic stability, flows from multilateral agencies, and sovereign credit rating upgrade depend on IMF review's success.
Diplomatic protocol
04 Mar, 2025

Diplomatic protocol

IT is a fact that KP — which shares a long border with Afghanistan — is directly affected by cross-border...
Polio politics
04 Mar, 2025

Polio politics

THE dispute between the centre and Punjab over the detection of polio cases in Mandi Bahauddin is unnecessary and...
Aid dependency
Updated 03 Mar, 2025

Aid dependency

Govts need to increase funding in critical areas such as healthcare that have been affected by USAID shake-up.
Failing women
03 Mar, 2025

Failing women

OUR justice system has truly failed to protect women, a recent SSDO report has revealed. With conviction rates...
Cold world
03 Mar, 2025

Cold world

WESTERN countries do not have a heart for poor, non-white migrants. A recent BBC News report comprising leaked ...