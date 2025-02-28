E-Paper | February 28, 2025

Australia reach Champions Trophy semis after Lahore washout

AFP | Abyan Amir Published February 28, 2025 Updated February 28, 2025 09:39pm
Australia’s Nathan Ellis celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Afghanistan’s Gulbadin Naib. — Reuters
Australia’s Nathan Ellis celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Afghanistan’s Gulbadin Naib. — Reuters
Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz is clean bowled by Australia’s Spencer Johnson during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Afghanistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 28, 2025. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP)
Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz is clean bowled by Australia’s Spencer Johnson during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Afghanistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 28, 2025. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP)

Australia sailed into the Champions Trophy semi-finals after their final Group B match against Afghanistan was abandoned at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

Australia advanced to the knockout stage with four points that include two abandoned matches.

Chasing 274 for victory against the plucky Afghans, Australia raced to 109-1 in the 13th over when heavy rain stopped play.

While the pitch was kept under cover, the outfield appeared soaked, prompting the match officials to call off the play.

South Africa, who have three points and face an already-eliminated England on Saturday, look primed to join them in the semi-finals.

Afghanistan, who have three points but a poor net run rate, are only mathematically alive in the race although they beat England in their impressive Champions Trophy debut.

India and New Zealand have made the last four from Group A.

Earlier, Afghanistan’s Sediqullah Atal struck 85 against Australia but it was Azmatullah Omarzai’s enterprising 67 down the order that powered them to 273 all out in exactly 50 overs.

Australia began briskly in their chase, aided by Afghanistan’s poor catching.

Rashid Khan dropped Travis Head, who was on six, and in the next over, Matthew Short (20) was spilled in the deep.

Short could not make the most of the reprieve and fell to Omarzai in the next over, but dropping Head, who was batting on 59 when rain stopped play, proved costly for Afghanistan.

The left-hander raced to a 34-ball fifty and took Australia past the 100-mark in the 12th over before rain stopped play.

Teams:

Australia: Steve Smith (captain), Matthew Short, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG) and Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

Match referee: Andrew Pycroft (ZIM)

Champions Trophy 2025
Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No remorse
Updated 28 Feb, 2025

No remorse

Disturbingly, the regime seems to grow bolder in its defiance of its obligations with each passing day.
Affordable Ramazan
28 Feb, 2025

Affordable Ramazan

WITH the month of Ramazan commencing in a day or two, a price spiral peculiar to the fasting month has kicked off....
Grotesque vision
28 Feb, 2025

Grotesque vision

THE Trump administration has sunk to a new low in its cavalier approach to the Gaza crisis. It seems all sense has...
The challenge before banks
Updated 27 Feb, 2025

The challenge before banks

The way we do banking today will not exist in next 10 years, only those will survive who are capable of adopting new technologies.
Torkham tension
27 Feb, 2025

Torkham tension

CONTROVERSY over demarcation of the common frontier is one of the key obstacles standing in the way of better...
Weak link
27 Feb, 2025

Weak link

KARACHI — economic powerhouse, cultural melting pot, and bustling metropolis of over 20m souls. There is much that...