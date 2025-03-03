Two members of family killed in gas explosion in Quetta

QUETTA: Two people, including a girl, were killed and eight injured in an explosion due to gas leak in a house, on Sunday.

The incident took place in the house of Abdul Majeed Ashayzai in the Pashtoonabad area in the early hours due to gas accumulation, police said.

They explained that the exposition took place when a member of the family lit the match for preparing food for Sehri.

“A powerful blast blew up a portion of the house,” police officials said, adding that a young girl and another member of the family were killed on the spot while eight other members of the family, including four children, suffered injuries.

Soon after the blast, rescue workers and police rushed to the site and evacuated the victims from the collapsed portion of the house before shifting them to Civil Hospital.

According to the police, the explosion was caused by gas accumulation in the house, apparently due to gas load-shedding hours. Nearby houses were also affected by the impact of the powerful blast, the officials said.

The bodies of the blast victims were handed over to the family members after completing medico-legal formalities.

Around a dozen people had lost their lives in the last two months in Quetta in gas-related explosions and suffocation incidents.

