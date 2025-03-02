KP says waiting for federal govt’s approval to negotiate with Afghan Taliban

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Sunday said it was waiting for the federal government’s approval regarding the terms of reference (TOR) for a jirga formed to negotiate with the Afghan government, a statement issued by KP chief minister’s press secretary said.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had announced plans to send a delegation to Afghanistan for a dialogue on bilateral issues in January. The provincial government said it would engage cross-border tribesmen to curb militancy and ensure regional peace.

However, Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Kashmir Affairs, and Gilgit-Baltistan Amir Muqam said last month that negotiations with Afghanistan fell outside the provincial government’s jurisdiction.

A consultative meeting hosted by the chief minister on February 15 emphasised the need for government-level dialogue with Afghanistan to ensure peace in the country.

According to the statement issued by the CM secretary today, Gandapur said that his government had formed a jirga at the provincial level for negotiations with the Afghan government.

“We are waiting for the approval of the jirga’s TORs from the federal government,” the statement quoted the KP CM as saying. “As soon as the TORs are finalised, the jirga will be sent to Afghanistan,” the chief minister said.

According to the statement, the CM met with Afghan Consul General in Peshawar Hafiz Mohibullah Shakir and discussed matters of mutual interest, including the promotion of bilateral trade, regional peace, and stability.

The resolution of problems faced by Afghan citizens living in the province and other issues, such as difficulties faced by traders and common people, were also discussed, the statement said.

Meanwhile, an agreement was reached on efforts to open the borders as soon as possible. “Traders and transporters are facing difficulties during the month of Ramadan due to the closure of the border,” the CM said, adding that the closure was not in the interest of either people.

“Regional peace is in the interest of both Pakistan and Afghanistan,” the CM said, per the statement.

Islamabad has repeatedly conveyed its concerns to the Afghan government over the presence of terror outfits, including the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), inside Afghanistan, saying that the militants have consistently used Afghan soil to launch terror attacks inside Pakistani territory. Kabul denies the allegations.