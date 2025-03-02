E-Paper | March 03, 2025

KP says waiting for federal govt’s approval to negotiate with Afghan Taliban

Arif Hayat Published March 2, 2025 Updated March 2, 2025 10:16pm
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Afghan Consul General in Peshawar Hafiz Mohibullah Shakir meeting on Sunday. — Photo via author
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Afghan Consul General in Peshawar Hafiz Mohibullah Shakir meeting on Sunday. — Photo via author

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Sunday said it was waiting for the federal government’s approval regarding the terms of reference (TOR) for a jirga formed to negotiate with the Afghan government, a statement issued by KP chief minister’s press secretary said.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had announced plans to send a delegation to Afghanistan for a dialogue on bilateral issues in January. The provincial government said it would engage cross-border tribesmen to curb militancy and ensure regional peace.

However, Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Kashmir Affairs, and Gilgit-Baltistan Amir Muqam said last month that negotiations with Afghanistan fell outside the provincial government’s jurisdiction.

A consultative meeting hosted by the chief minister on February 15 emphasised the need for government-level dialogue with Afghanistan to ensure peace in the country.

According to the statement issued by the CM secretary today, Gandapur said that his government had formed a jirga at the provincial level for negotiations with the Afghan government.

“We are waiting for the approval of the jirga’s TORs from the federal government,” the statement quoted the KP CM as saying. “As soon as the TORs are finalised, the jirga will be sent to Afghanistan,” the chief minister said.

According to the statement, the CM met with Afghan Consul General in Peshawar Hafiz Mohibullah Shakir and discussed matters of mutual interest, including the promotion of bilateral trade, regional peace, and stability.

The resolution of problems faced by Afghan citizens living in the province and other issues, such as difficulties faced by traders and common people, were also discussed, the statement said.

Meanwhile, an agreement was reached on efforts to open the borders as soon as possible. “Traders and transporters are facing difficulties during the month of Ramadan due to the closure of the border,” the CM said, adding that the closure was not in the interest of either people.

“Regional peace is in the interest of both Pakistan and Afghanistan,” the CM said, per the statement.

Islamabad has repeatedly conveyed its concerns to the Afghan government over the presence of terror outfits, including the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), inside Afghanistan, saying that the militants have consistently used Afghan soil to launch terror attacks inside Pakistani territory. Kabul denies the allegations.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The vanquished
Updated 02 Mar, 2025

The vanquished

A system of justice that is publicly perceived to be skewed cannot deliver judgements that the public will accept unquestioningly as objective and just.
Cricket overhaul
02 Mar, 2025

Cricket overhaul

PAKISTAN’S team management has pleaded for time and patience. Cricket head coach Aaqib Javed took responsibility...
Local representation?
02 Mar, 2025

Local representation?

THE disdain that major political parties harbour towards local governments is no secret. No party in power wants to...
Exceptional Assembly
Updated 01 Mar, 2025

Exceptional Assembly

Both the govt and the NA remained completely unbothered by public perceptions in their first year.
Haqqania bombing
Updated 01 Mar, 2025

Haqqania bombing

If the seminary attack is indeed traced to IS, it would signal a fresh security challenge in KP.
Blood and drugs
01 Mar, 2025

Blood and drugs

FREQUENT news stories about bone-chilling murders show that the face of crime is changing — there is a marked rise...