E-Paper | February 25, 2025

Peoples Bus Service vehicle kills man in Karachi’s Khokhrapar

Imtiaz Ali Published February 25, 2025 Updated February 25, 2025 09:34pm

A man was killed by a recklessly driven bus of the Peoples Bus Service in Karachi’s Khokhrapar area on Tuesday morning, police said, as traffic incidents related to heavy vehicles continued to rise across the metropolis.

Rules restricting the movement of heavy vehicles were recently implemented in the metropolis amid rising traffic accidents involving dumpers and tankers, and protests over the deaths of citizens.

Earlier this month, the provincial government banned the entry of heavy vehicles into the city during the daytime, only allowing them to operate from 11pm to 6am. Exemptions, however, were granted to trucks carrying water, petroleum products, medicines, meat and other essential goods. The Sindh government also made it mandatory for all heavy vehicles in Karachi to have a physical fitness certificate amid the rising number of traffic accidents involving dumper trucks.

Khokhrapar police Station House Officer (SHO) Allah Bachayo told Dawn.com that the victim, 42-year-old Abdul Razzaq, was a bus cleaner. “As he got on a bus after cleaning it in Khokhrapar-2, People’s Bus Service (JB-4613) ran over him on the main road,” Bachayo said.

He said the man suffered critical injuries and was moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where doctors pronounced him dead.

The SHO said the errant driver was arrested and the vehicle was impounded.

In a separate incident, a teenage bike rider was killed while two other teenagers were injured in North Karachi.

Khawaja Ajmer Nagri police SHO Sarfraz Commando said that the trio were riding a motorcycle when they hit a van from behind in sector-5-C.

They all suffered injuries and were transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced Wahaj, 18, dead while Hadi Atif, 17, and Aseed Naeem, 17, were admitted for treatment, the SHO said.

He added that the family told the police that they did not want any legal proceedings.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

All out
Updated 25 Feb, 2025

All out

PAKISTAN cricket captain Mohammad Rizwan’s assessment was brutal — it could not have been any other way. At ...
Bearing the brunt
25 Feb, 2025

Bearing the brunt

FOR the past several months, we have repeatedly been told by the prime minister and his cabinet that the government...
Afghan resettlement
25 Feb, 2025

Afghan resettlement

AFGHAN refugees who fled their country after the Taliban took over in 2021, and who hoped to resettle in the West,...
Taliban divisions
Updated 24 Feb, 2025

Taliban divisions

The only workable solution lies in Mullah Akhundzada loosening his iron grip on the country.
Oblivious to drought
24 Feb, 2025

Oblivious to drought

PAKISTAN faces two types of drought: one caused by dry weather or lower-than-normal rainfall, and the other ...
Digital children
24 Feb, 2025

Digital children

AS most parents with young children will agree, the easiest way to pacify a bawling child is to hand them a...