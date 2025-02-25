Peoples Bus Service vehicle kills man in Karachi’s Khokhrapar

A man was killed by a recklessly driven bus of the Peoples Bus Service in Karachi’s Khokhrapar area on Tuesday morning, police said, as traffic incidents related to heavy vehicles continued to rise across the metropolis.

Rules restricting the movement of heavy vehicles were recently implemented in the metropolis amid rising traffic accidents involving dumpers and tankers, and protests over the deaths of citizens.

Earlier this month, the provincial government banned the entry of heavy vehicles into the city during the daytime, only allowing them to operate from 11pm to 6am. Exemptions, however, were granted to trucks carrying water, petroleum products, medicines, meat and other essential goods. The Sindh government also made it mandatory for all heavy vehicles in Karachi to have a physical fitness certificate amid the rising number of traffic accidents involving dumper trucks.

Khokhrapar police Station House Officer (SHO) Allah Bachayo told Dawn.com that the victim, 42-year-old Abdul Razzaq, was a bus cleaner. “As he got on a bus after cleaning it in Khokhrapar-2, People’s Bus Service (JB-4613) ran over him on the main road,” Bachayo said.

He said the man suffered critical injuries and was moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where doctors pronounced him dead.

The SHO said the errant driver was arrested and the vehicle was impounded.

In a separate incident, a teenage bike rider was killed while two other teenagers were injured in North Karachi.

Khawaja Ajmer Nagri police SHO Sarfraz Commando said that the trio were riding a motorcycle when they hit a van from behind in sector-5-C.

They all suffered injuries and were transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced Wahaj, 18, dead while Hadi Atif, 17, and Aseed Naeem, 17, were admitted for treatment, the SHO said.

He added that the family told the police that they did not want any legal proceedings.