Pakistanis gather in Karachi to watch India clash on big screen

Reuters Published February 24, 2025
FANS watch the match between India and Pakistan on a big screen.—Reuters

KARACHI: On a sandy tract of land along Karachi’s coastline, hundreds of Pakistani cricket fans gathered in front of a big screen to watch their cricket team battle arch-rivals India in the Champions Trophy on Sunday.

Encounters between the two countries bear the scars of four wars and rank among the most-watched sporting events in the world.

Those watching in Karachi expressed disappointment because the game was originally meant to be played in Pakistan until India refused to travel across the border, citing government advice.

“My dad is a fan of cricket. He’s obsessed… ever since he found out he said he wanted to watch so I found this screen,” said Awal Khan, 40, who works as a cook and paid nearly $2 to travel to the venue, a high cost for most Pakistanis.

“I don’t like that India didn’t come… I’ve never been to the stadium but if India comes to Pakistan I will definitely go.”

For more than a decade, Pakistan and India have played only in multi-team events because of a strained political relationship. Pakistan went to India for the 2023 ODI Cup and expected India to return the favour by touring for the Champions Trophy.

Their once closely contested rivalry has grown more one-sided over the years. India have prevailed in seven of the eight completed ODIs in the last decade against Pakistan, with their last loss coming in the final of the previous Champions Trophy in 2017.

“We’re excited about the Champions Trophy but double excited for the Pakistan-India match,” said Raheel Sayeed, a 28-year-old engineer.

“I don’t think I’ll see Pakistan versus India in Pakistan any time soon. Both governments don’t want peace, especially India.”

Along another stretch of the Arabian Sea on an upscale promenade, hundreds more were slowly growing dejected as India took control of the match.

“If Pakistan loses I’ll be sad. But we have to have hope and we have to pray. But prayers aren’t enough,” said Zakira Bilal, 26, who came to watch the broadcast with her three young children.

“On our way here in the rickshaw, we discussed how Pakistan shouldn’t go to India to play when they don’t come here. Self-resp­ect should be there.”

