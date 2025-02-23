7 terrorists killed in separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s DI Khan: ISPR

Security forces killed seven terrorists in two separate operations carried out in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan district, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the first operation took place in the Daraban area of the district.

Security personnel engaged the terrorists and “four khwarij were sent to hell”, the ISPR said, using the descriptor designating members of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

In the second operation, reported in the district’s Maddi area, security forces killed three terrorists.

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area,” the statement read.

The ISPR added, “Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.”

These operations come days after security forces killed six terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in KP’s Karak district, the military’s media affairs wing said on Friday.

According to the ISPR, security forces “effectively engaged” after they received information regarding the presence of terrorists in the area.

Separately, security forces killed 30 terrorists in an IBO in KP’s South Waziristan district, the ISPR said in a statement on Tuesday.

With at least 685 members of security forces losing their lives amid a total of 444 terror attacks, 2024 turned out to be the deadliest year for the civil and military security forces of Pakistan in a decade, according to a 2024 report issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies think-tank.

According to the ISPR Director General, security forces conducted a total of 59,775 operations last year during which 925 terrorists were killed and 383 officers and soldiers were martyred.