E-Paper | February 23, 2025

Swiss police arrest Australian man over stabbing in Zurich

Reuters Published February 23, 2025 Updated February 23, 2025 04:11pm
A file photo from January 2019 shows the eastern Swiss Alps, Lake Zurich and the city of Zurich in Switzerland. — Reuters
A file photo from January 2019 shows the eastern Swiss Alps, Lake Zurich and the city of Zurich in Switzerland. — Reuters

Swiss police have arrested a 28-year-old Australian man suspected of stabbing and seriously injuring a 41-year-old man in a shop in central Zurich, authorities said.

The motive for Saturday’s attack is still under investigation, police said in a statement. The Australian was arrested at the scene while the victim was taken to hospital.

Police declined to give further details on the identity of the victim and the suspect. Prosecutors could provide more information on Monday, a police spokesperson said.

A number of stabbings have caused alarm in Europe in recent days, with an Algerian man arrested on Saturday in Mulhouse, France over a deadly knife attack, while a Syrian refugee was detained over a stabbing at Berlin’s Holocaust memorial.

On Thursday, a teenage attacker killed two women with a knife in a shopping centre in the Czech city of Hradec Kralove.

Last Saturday, a Syrian asylum seeker was arrested on suspicion of going on a stabbing rampage in southern Austria.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The long wait
Updated 23 Feb, 2025

The long wait

Pakistan’s fundamental problem is that two of its most important leaders still cannot get over themselves.
Defending freedom
23 Feb, 2025

Defending freedom

THERE was no other choice. Despite assurances of consultations with key stakeholders, the government passed the Peca...
Anti-Muslim crimes
23 Feb, 2025

Anti-Muslim crimes

THE surge in Islamophobic assaults in the UK, as reported by the anti-hate crime charity Tell MAMA, is a stark...
Judiciary in the dock
Updated 22 Feb, 2025

Judiciary in the dock

Recent developments in SC and IHC certainly seem to have lent credibility to perception that judges perceived as a 'threat’ are being sidelined.
Paying taxes
22 Feb, 2025

Paying taxes

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s ‘hard talk’ at a retail business conference on Thursday was long ...
Rules for thee
22 Feb, 2025

Rules for thee

IT was a year ago when, in the tumultuous aftermath of the 2024 elections, the state banned X. Today, it remains...