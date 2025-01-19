E-Paper | January 19, 2025

Police detain second suspect in Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident

Reuters Published January 19, 2025 Updated January 19, 2025 09:56am
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan poses on the red carpet during the second day of the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) at Jio World Centre, in Mumbai, India, April 1, 2023. — Reuters File Photo
MUMBAI: Police in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh on Saturday detained a second person suspected of involvement in a knife attack in which Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was wounded.

Khan, 54, was stabbed six times by an intruder during a burglary attempt at his home in Mumbai early on Thursday. He had surgery after sustaining stab wounds to his spine, neck and hands, and is out of danger, doctors said.

“We got information from Mumbai Police that a suspect is travelling by Jnaneswari Express train,” Sanjeev Sinha, a represenatative of the Railway Protection Force, told ANI news agency.

“Mumbai Police officials were contacted through video call and the suspect’s identity was confirmed. He has been detained,” Sinha said.

Police in India’s financial capital of Mumbai had on Friday detained another key suspect in the knife attack.

The attack on Khan, one of Bollywood’s most bankable and well-known actors, shocked the film industry and Mumbai residents, with many calling for better policing and security.

Published in Dawn, January 19th, 2025

