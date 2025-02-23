E-Paper | February 23, 2025

Musk says all US govt staff must justify their work or lose jobs

AFP Published February 23, 2025 Updated February 23, 2025 02:07pm
Elon Musk holds a chainsaw reading “Long live freedom, damn it” during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on February 20, 2025. — AFP
Elon Musk holds a chainsaw reading “Long live freedom, damn it” during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on February 20, 2025. — AFP

Elon Musk, the billionaire advisor to Donald Trump, said on Saturday that all US federal employees must justify their work or lose their jobs, hours after the president pushed him to be “more aggressive” in slashing government spending.

Musk — the world’s richest person and Trump’s biggest donor — has led the effort to fire swaths of the government workforce.

“All federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week. Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation,” Musk wrote.

According to a copy of the email provided to AFP, federal workers were asked to submit “approximately 5 bullets of what you accomplished last week.”

The email came from the US Office of Personnel Management (OPM), with the subject line “What did you do last week?”. The deadline to reply was 11:59pm Monday, though the message did not say failure to do so would lead to termination.

The OPM did not immediately reply to AFP’s request for comment on Saturday evening.

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), the largest federal employee union, vowed to challenge any unlawful terminations in a statement from national president Everett Kelley.

Kelley slammed Musk and the Trump administration, saying the move showed “their utter disdain for federal employees and the critical services they provide to the American people”.

“It is cruel and disrespectful to hundreds of thousands of veterans who are wearing their second uniform in the civil service to be forced to justify their job duties to this out-of-touch, privileged, unelected billionaire who has never performed one single hour of honest public service in his life,” he said.

Several federal employees told AFP that they were advised by their agencies not to respond to the email and wait for further instruction, a recommendation echoed by the National Treasury Employees Union.

“I have so much work to do, I am not going to neglect actual patient care for this drama,” a physician at the Department of Veterans Affairs, who received the email, told AFP.

Musk later appeared to downplay the requirements of the request, writing on X that the bar is “very low” and saying, “An email with some bullet points that make any sense at all is acceptable!”

‘More aggressive’

Earlier on Saturday, Trump said on his Truth Social platform that Musk was “doing a great job, but I would like to see him get more aggressive”.

“Remember, we have a country to save,” the Republican leader added.

Trump has put the tech entrepreneur in charge of the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) advisory body, tasking him with slashing public spending and tackling alleged waste and corruption.

In the latest cuts announced Friday, the US Defence Department is to reduce its civilian workforce by at least five per cent starting next week.

Trump’s administration has already begun firing many other federal workers who are on probationary status.

DOGE is a free-ranging entity run by Musk, though its cost-cutting spree has been met with pushback on several fronts and mixed court rulings.

A judge on Thursday denied a union bid to temporarily halt the firing of thousands of people.

Musk said this week he would work with Trump for as long as he “can be helpful”, as the pair dismissed concerns over conflicts of interest due to the tycoon’s government contracts.

“Elon is doing a great job,” Trump told a meeting of conservative activists on Saturday, running through a list of what he said were “some of the flagrant scams” that had been uncovered.

“We love Elon, don’t we? He’s a character,” Trump added. “People said, what official position does he have? I said, ‘Patriot’.”

Musk said this week DOGE was publicising its actions on its website and that the transparency would hold him accountable.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The long wait
Updated 23 Feb, 2025

The long wait

Pakistan’s fundamental problem is that two of its most important leaders still cannot get over themselves.
Defending freedom
23 Feb, 2025

Defending freedom

THERE was no other choice. Despite assurances of consultations with key stakeholders, the government passed the Peca...
Anti-Muslim crimes
23 Feb, 2025

Anti-Muslim crimes

THE surge in Islamophobic assaults in the UK, as reported by the anti-hate crime charity Tell MAMA, is a stark...
Judiciary in the dock
Updated 22 Feb, 2025

Judiciary in the dock

Recent developments in SC and IHC certainly seem to have lent credibility to perception that judges perceived as a 'threat’ are being sidelined.
Paying taxes
22 Feb, 2025

Paying taxes

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s ‘hard talk’ at a retail business conference on Thursday was long ...
Rules for thee
22 Feb, 2025

Rules for thee

IT was a year ago when, in the tumultuous aftermath of the 2024 elections, the state banned X. Today, it remains...