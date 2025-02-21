South Africa win toss, bat against Afghanistan in Champions Trophy

E-Paper | February 21, 2025

AFP Published February 21, 2025 Updated February 21, 2025 02:12pm
South Africa win the toss and choose to bat against Afghanistan. Photo via X/@ProteasMenCSA
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bat in the Champions Trophy Group B match against debutants Afghanistan in Karachi on Friday.

South Africa entered their opening match of the ODI tournament with three frontline pacers and a spinner in Keshav Maharaj.

They left out batsman Heinrich Klaasen in a precautionary measure as he recovers from an elbow injury.

This is Afghanistan’s first appearance ever in the Champions Trophy.

They named one frontline fast bowler in Fazalhaq Farooqi with two seaming all-rounders and three spinners, led by Rashid Khan.

Australia and England, who clash in Lahore on Saturday, are the other two teams in Group B.

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan — meeting in Dubai on Sunday — are in Group A alongside New Zealand and Bangladesh.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.

Teams:

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Umpires: Alex Wharf (England) and Rod Tucker (AUS)

TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

