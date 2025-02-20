E-Paper | February 20, 2025

Tajikistan to publish new dress ‘guidelines’ for women

AFP Published February 20, 2025 Updated February 20, 2025 01:44pm
Authorities in Tajikistan, a secular Muslim-majority nation in Central Asia, maintain strict control over society. — AFP
Authorities in Tajikistan, a secular Muslim-majority nation in Central Asia, maintain strict control over society. — AFP

Tajikistan said Wednesday it would publish a new book updating the country’s dress “guidelines” for women, tightening the secular state’s policing of women’s clothing.

Authorities in the Muslim-majority Central Asian nation maintain strict control over society, including issues affecting women and girls.

The ex-Soviet country has in recent years championed “traditional” Tajik attire, banning “clothing alien to national culture” last year, while trying to stamp out what they see as “radical Islamic cultural influences.”

Traditional dress for women usually consists of сolourful embroidered long-sleeved tunic dresses worn over loose-fitting trousers.

An official in Tajikistan’s culture ministry told AFP it had developed new “recommendations on national dress for girls and women” which would be set out in a book published in July.

“Clothing is one of the key elements of national culture, which has been left to us from our ancestors and has retained its elegance and beauty throughout the centuries,” said Khurshed Nizomi, head of the ministry’s cultural institutions and folk craft department.

The book will be free at first, and will set out what women should wear “according to age”, as well as in various settings such as at home, at the theatre or at ceremonial events, Nizomi said.

Tajikistan has published similar books outlining women’s dress codes before, but this one “is superior to previous publications in terms of the quality of printing, the choice of photographs and texts, and historical sources,” Nizomi said.

The authorities in the officially secular country that shares a long border with Afghanistan have also sought to outlaw Islamic clothing in public life.

President Emomali Rahmon, in power since 1992, has called the wearing of the Islamic hijab a “problem for society”, with authorities calling on women to “dress in the Tajik way”.

The landlocked country, which shares language and cultural ties with Afghanistan, has de-facto banned the wearing of long beards to combat “religious extremism”.

Tajikistan has intensified its crackdown on Islamist extremism since last year, when four Tajik citizens were accused of carrying out a massacre at a concert hall near Moscow.

Many Tajiks joined the Islamic State at the height of the militant group’s reach in 2015.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Revival? For whom?

Revival? For whom?

S. Akbar Zaidi
Numerous sets of numbers, not quoted by govt sources, suggest that things are not as dazzling as claimed by those who run the country.

Editorial

Premature alarm
Updated 20 Feb, 2025

Premature alarm

Improvement in headline inflation gives policymakers chance to fix investment policies, implement structural reforms.
Forsaken province
20 Feb, 2025

Forsaken province

AND the endless cycle of violence continues. The brutal killing on Tuesday night of seven Punjab-bound passengers in...
In poor health
20 Feb, 2025

In poor health

THE absence of decent and affordable healthcare in the country continues to ruin lives. An example of this is ...
Out of control
Updated 19 Feb, 2025

Out of control

AS bodies continue to fall in Kurram despite a state-sanctioned ceasefire, one wonders how long local militants’...
Hollow words
19 Feb, 2025

Hollow words

IT is not uncommon for politicians to resort to the use of hyperbole in order to boost their public standing. ...
Migration matters
19 Feb, 2025

Migration matters

THE grass, it seems, did appear greener on the other side to millions of people as evidenced by the latest UN ...