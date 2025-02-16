E-Paper | February 16, 2025

Girl student tortured by principal over celebration in Sialkot

Our Correspondent Published February 16, 2025 Updated February 16, 2025 05:05pm

NAROWAL: A Class-X girl student was allegedly tortured by the principal for signing a uniform shirt during a school celebration in Muzaffarpur tehsil of Sialkot.

According to Adeel Anwar, a resident of Defence Road, his 16-year-old daughter, Warda Adeel, who is a heart patient, was tortured by the principal. He has filed complaints with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and the police, seeking justice.

Anwar stated that Warda had visited the school on the last day to meet staff and friends. As part of the tradition, students signed each other’s white uniform shirts to commemorate the occasion, something that had been done in previous years as well. However, school principal Tasneem Afzal allegedly stormed into the classroom, verbally abused the students and dragged Warda by her hair.

“Warda was slapped, punched, and kicked before being locked in a room,” said Anwar.

He further claimed that his daughter was not the only victim, as other students were also subjected to similar treatment.

Following the incident, Warda, who was traumatised, was rushed to a private hospital. Anwar said his younger daughter, 12-year-old Maha, previously left the same school due to concerns over violence and is now enrolled elsewhere.

Anwar has submitted an application to Sialkot district police officer for registration of a first information report.

A formal complaint has also been sent to the Punjab chief minister, urging immediate action. No response was received from the principal when contacted.

District Police spokesperson Malik Waqas Ahmed confirmed that a complaint has been received from the victim’s father.

“A report has been sought from City Circle DSP Tariq Mahmood,” he said.

Published in Dawn, February 16th, 2025

