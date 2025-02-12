E-Paper | February 12, 2025

MQM-H’s Afaq picked up in DHA raid after four trucks, water tankers torched

Imtiaz Ali Published February 12, 2025 Updated February 12, 2025 12:01pm
Flames rise from a truck set on fire by an angry mob in Korangi, on Tuesday. —PPI
Flames rise from a truck set on fire by an angry mob in Korangi, on Tuesday. —PPI

• IGP says MQM-H chief was arrested for ‘inciting people’
• Transporters block National Highway, Northern Bypass

KARACHI: Police on Tuesday evening picked up Mohajir Qaumi Movement-Haqiqi chairman Afaq Ahmed after unknown persons torched four heavy vehicles in the city during the day in what appeared to be incidents of vigilante justice.

Recently, the Sindh government had announced that heavy traffic could only be plied on city roads between 11pm and 6am. Following this announcement, unknown persons had started stopping heavy traffic found violating the ban during daytime in different parts of the city and checked driving licences and vehicles registration documents.

On Monday, the MQM-H chief had told a press conference that instead of relying on government promise of implementing the ban on movement of heavy vehicles during daytime “Mohajir youth should prepare themselves as the people will assume their responsibilities from Tuesday”.

Police said on Tuesday morning, unknown persons torched a trailer, two water tankers and a dumper trucks in Landhi, Awami Colony, Surjani Town and Sharifabad areas between 8am and 11:30am and set the vehicles on fire.

A Rescue-1122 official told Dawn that a vehicle carrying goods was set on fire in Landhi at around 8am while a 22-wheeler trailer was torched in Sharifabad at 9:45am. People also set fire to a water tanker within the limits of Awami Colony police at 10:10am while another was torched at Abdullah Mor in Surjani Town at 11:30am.

As a result of the loss of their vehicles, transporters and owners took to the street and blocked the National Highway in Bin Qasim and Northern Bypass in protest over the violent incidents.

The protesting drivers also gathered at the Jinnah Bridge but did not block the road.

Transporter Liaquat Mehsud blamed MQM chief Afaq Ahmed for the violent incidents and demanded the police to register a criminal case against him.

DIG-Traffic Ahmed Nawaz Cheema told Dawn that the traffic was adversely affected on both highways for some time.

He added that the police held successful talks with them after which they dispersed and the roads were opened for vehicular traffic.

DIG Cheema said water tanker operators also announced suspension of their operations in the metropolis, but he held talks with them and persuaded them to end their protest.

He said he held talks with office-bearers of three different associations of the heavy vehicles and they agreed to follow instructions of the government.

In a late-night development, a heavy contingent of police raided the Defence residence of the MQM-H chief and took him into custody.

Confirming this to Dawn, Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon said that the MQM-H chief was arrested on charges of “instigating people for torching heavy vehicles in the metropolis this morning”.

Published in Dawn, February 12th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Ill omens
Updated 12 Feb, 2025

Ill omens

One wonders whether institutional leadership realises the long-term ramifications of the ongoing "remaking" of judiciary.
Sunken dreams
12 Feb, 2025

Sunken dreams

ANOTHER tragedy has struck Pakistani migrants seeking a better future. A boat capsizing off the Libyan coast has ...
Hate in India
12 Feb, 2025

Hate in India

HISTORY shows that rulers use hate speech to provoke hate crimes and ‘othering’ among communities. Indian Prime...
IMF scrutiny
Updated 11 Feb, 2025

IMF scrutiny

Strengthening foundations of the economic superstructure will help make the economy competitive and boost growth.
Shadow voices
11 Feb, 2025

Shadow voices

OVER the weekend, another ‘open letter’ addressed to the army chief and attributed to former prime minister ...
Paradise at a premium
11 Feb, 2025

Paradise at a premium

PAKISTAN’S recent triumph at the New York Travel and Adventure Show 2025, winning the Best Partner Pavilion Award,...