E-Paper | February 06, 2025

PM Shehbaz, son Hamza Shehbaz acquitted in Ramzan Sugar Mills case

Rana Bilal Published February 6, 2025 Updated February 6, 2025 01:25pm
PM Shehbaz Sharif, son Hamza Shehbaz get acquitted in Ramzan Sugar Mills case — Dawn/File
PM Shehbaz Sharif, son Hamza Shehbaz get acquitted in Ramzan Sugar Mills case — Dawn/File

An anti-corruption court on Thursday acquitted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in the Ramzan Sugar Mill case after the defence and prosecution concluded their arguments.

In 2018, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference against PM Shehbaz — who was the chief minister at the time — and his son Hamza, alleging that they had caused a loss of Rs213 million to the national exchequer by committing the offence of misuse of authority.

It had said Shehbaz had issued a directive for the construction of a drain in the Chiniot district primarily for the use of Ramzan Sugar Mills, owned by his sons Hamza and Suleman.

On Oct 17 2024, an accountability court had transferred the Ramzan Sugar Mills reference to the anti-corruption court due to lack of jurisdiction following amendments introduced in the National Accountability Ordinance 1999. The NAB, after the amendment, cannot prosecute an alleged offence involving money less than Rs500 million and the offence amount in the mills’ reference was below the minimum value.

The accountability court was informed that the NAB in its reference made a case of alleged corruption of Rs213 million.

Today, the court, which had previously reserved its verdict, accepted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz’s acquittal pleas.

The defence counsel, Amjad Pervaiz, had argued that the case was “politically motivated”, stating that the directive for the drain’s construction was not issued by the then chief minister, but was approved by the Punjab cabinet as part of a development scheme for the area.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No time left
Updated 06 Feb, 2025

No time left

Climate change concerns continue to remain a footnote as politics dominates national discourse, surfacing only when disaster strikes.
Karim Aga Khan
06 Feb, 2025

Karim Aga Khan

PRINCE Karim Aga Khan was a man who straddled various worlds and cultures. Beyond his role as spiritual leader of ...
Cotton production
06 Feb, 2025

Cotton production

PAKISTAN’S cotton crop is on the ropes. The crop output has been falling since FY15, when the country harvested a...
Kashmir question
Updated 05 Feb, 2025

Kashmir question

The important thing is to continue dialogue process, on bilateral disputes, Kashmir issue, and move beyond rigid positions.
Letters from jail
05 Feb, 2025

Letters from jail

OVER the past week, former prime minister Imran Khan has directly addressed his concerns to both the chief justice ...
Agriculture tax
05 Feb, 2025

Agriculture tax

WITH Sindh and Balochistan finally approving changes to their agriculture income tax laws to harmonise their AIT...