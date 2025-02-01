E-Paper | February 01, 2025

Non-Iranian goods exempted from e-import form

Saleem Shahid Published February 1, 2025 Updated February 1, 2025 05:28am

QUETTA: The Ministry of Commerce has granted a 60-day exemption from the Electronic Import Form (EIF) for imported goods of non-Iranian origin.

A formal note in this regard was issued by Deputy Secretary (Afghanistan, CEO & Cars) Mohammad Zubair Khan. It informed the authorities concerned that during a meeting chaired by the additional secretary (trade diplomacy) on Jan 27, federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan had decided to grant the exemption for 60 days for containers carrying non-Iranian origin goods.

Customs clearing agents are required to present the Master Bill of Lading (MBL) or Iranian customs records, showing that the goods reached Iran by October 31, 2024. Importers will be allowed to bring in the non-Iranian origin goods through land routes for the next 60 days from the issuance of this circular. Customs and other authorities have been notified accordingly.

Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Haji Mohammad Ayub Mariani, senior vice president Haji Akhtar Kakar and Patron-in-Chief Haji Ghulam Farooq Khilji expressed their gratitude to the minister and Chairman of Senate’s Functional Committee on Underdeveloped Areas Agha Shahzeb Durrani for their support. They commended the decision to grant the 60-day exemption from the EIF for containers carrying non-Iranian origin goods that were previously stuck.

Ban on transportation

Meanwhile, the Balochistan government has imposed a ban on commercial transportation on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) highway at Talar checkpoint on Sundays.

Gwadar Deputy Commissioner Hamoodur Rehman, acting on the orders of the Balochistan government, has informed all vehicle owners transporting diesel and petrol that vehicles traveling beyond Talar on the CPEC highway will be permitted to operate only six days a week, with Talar remaining closed on Sundays.

The district administration later issued a notification.

Behram Baloch in Gwadar also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, February 1st, 2025

CPEC, Pak Iran Ties
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Counterterrorism ops
Updated 01 Feb, 2025

Counterterrorism ops

It must also maintain diplomatic pressure on the Afghan Taliban to ensure their soil is not used by anti-Pakistan actors.
Peca protests
01 Feb, 2025

Peca protests

DESPITE the immense pressures they routinely face, Pakistani journalists have always cherished and jealously...
Additional spectrum
01 Feb, 2025

Additional spectrum

PAKISTAN’S mobile operators need more spectrum, the radio waves that carry voice calls and wireless data, as their...
Cost of control
Updated 31 Jan, 2025

Cost of control

Islamabad cannot expect to get away with violating the commitments it has made to foreign partners.
Deep shock
31 Jan, 2025

Deep shock

THE AI wars have begun. For years, America sought to hold China back when it hindered access to its semiconductors,...
Provincial AIT laws
31 Jan, 2025

Provincial AIT laws

HARMONISING the provincial agriculture income tax regimes with federal personal and corporate income tax rates is ...