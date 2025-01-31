E-Paper | January 31, 2025

‘Prudent monetary policy brings stability’: SBP chief

APP Published January 31, 2025 Updated January 31, 2025 11:11am

MULTAN: State Bank Governor Jameel Ahmad said on Thursday that prudent monetary policy stance had played an important role in restoring macroeconomic stability.

Addressing the executive body of the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), he highlighted recent policy initiatives taken to enhance ease of doing business, including export and import facilitation, dividend repatriation and support for freelancers and IT exporters, as well as strengthening the digital ecosystem.

The SBP governor noted that small and medium enterprises’ (SMEs) financing rose from Rs543 billion in December 2023 to Rs638bn in December 2024, while agriculture credit disbursement incr­eased by 14.5 per cent year-on-year, reaching Rs1,266 billion in the first half of FY25.

Published in Dawn, January 31st, 2025

