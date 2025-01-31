FO optimistic about restoration of Afghan transfer scheme

• Spokesperson deflects questions on lack of contact with Washington; downplays EU officials concerns over GSP+ continuity

• 75 Pakistanis relocated to Rwanda after outbreak of violence in D.R. Congo

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Thursday expressed hope for the reinstatement of US Afghan refugee resettlement programme and confirmed that the matter was being discussed with the US government.

“We are hopeful that the programme will be resumed, allowing the remaining Afghan refugees to be resettled in the US as per the commitments made by the US government,” FO spokesman Shafqat Ali Khan said at the weekly briefing.

“We are in touch with them, and we will see how it evolves,” he said.

Shortly after assuming office, President Donald Trump had suspended the United States Refugee Admissions Programme, leaving the future of tens of thousands of Afghans in Pakistan awaiting resettlement abroad uncertain.

The suspension affected the processing and relocation of the remaining nearly 25,000 Afghans, currently in Pakistan, to the US.

Following the fall of Kabul in 2021, governments in the West had pledged to resettle Afghans who had assisted them during their military engagement.

Initially, over 120,000 Afghans were evacuated from the war-torn country immediately after the Taliban takeover.

Subsequently, resettlement programmes were launched for those who had fled to neighbouring countries, fearing for their safety.

Approximately, 1.25 million Afghans had fled the Taliban rule, with an estimated 600,000 entering Pakistan. Of these, more than 120,000 were promised resettlement in the US and Europe.

However, the process has been slow.

According to the spokesman, 80,000 Afghans have been resettled in various countries, while more than 40,000 remain in limbo.

Among them, 25,000 were expected to be relocated to the US.

Under the initial agreement with the US, the resettlement process was scheduled for completion by September 2025.

However, the programme’s suspension has raised concerns about the fate of those still awaiting relocation.

Mr Khan did not specify at what level discussions were taking place. However, it is widely assumed that the matter is being addressed at the diplomatic level, as senior leadership from both sides has yet to engage following the change of administration in Washington.

President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have begun reaching out to the world leaders, but there has been no conversation with Pakistani leadership so far.

Given the evolving regional dynamics, marked by growing US-China rivalry, Washington’s strategic ties with India and policy differences with Islamabad, many analysts anticipate that direct engagement between Pakistani leaders and the new US administration will remain limited.

Deflecting questions about the lack of contact between the two governments, Mr Khan stated: “We remain engaged with the United States at multiple levels.

It remains a very important relationship, and we look forward to further strengthening and solidifying Pakistan-US ties.“

When asked about the Trump administration’s 90-day suspension of development assistance programmes to assess their efficiency and alignment with the US foreign policy, the spokesman acknowledged the significant contributions of USAID to Pakistan.

He highlighted its work in critical areas such as energy, education, health, and narcotics control, expressing the hope that these programmes would resume soon.

EU concerns

The spokesman reassured the European Union that Pakistan was actively engaging with the bloc on its concerns, emphasising the importance of the bilateral relationship.

“In interstate relations, no one takes any state or party for granted. The EU remains a very important partner for Pakistan,” he said while responding to remarks by EU Special Representative for Human Rights Olof Skoog, who is currently visiting Pakistan to discuss the bloc’s concerns regarding human rights, particularly the trial of civilians by Field General Court Martial and restrictions on freedom of expression.

Mr Skoog, whose visit comes ahead of the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus monitoring mission due in June, in his meetings with Pakistani officials, made it clear that Pakistan should not take its GSP+ status for granted.

Mr Khan stated that the visiting EU envoy had been briefed on Pakistan’s stance regarding recent legislative developments, including the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act and the trial of individuals accused of terrorism and other offences.

He emphasised that discussions between Pakistan and the EU were ongoing and should be viewed as part of a collaborative dialogue rather than a unilateral judgement on Pakistan’s internal matters.

“This is not a one-off discussion, nor is anyone sitting in judgement on what’s happening in Pakistan. It’s a dialogue between two partners and friends,” he maintained.

Congo situation

Meanwhile, 75 Pakistanis have been moved to Rwanda amid the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), an FO statement said.

In a press release on Thursday, the FO said around 150 Pakistanis were stranded in Goma following the escalation.

“With the active engagement of Pakistan’s High Commissioner in Kigali Ambassador Naeemullah Khan, the Rwandan authorities have allowed the entry of stranded Pakistanis into Rwanda. So far, around 75 Pakistanis have moved to Rwanda.”

The FO added that the Pakistan High Commission in Kigali has arranged accommodation and food for those affected and is also reaching out to the Pakistani community to identify any other citizens in difficulty.

“There is likelihood of more Pakistanis crossing over to Rwanda in the coming days. The high commission staff is in contact with every individual who has asked for assistance and help.”

