FO shifts stance on US weapons in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: The Fore­­ign Office on Monday adjusted its position on US President Donald Trump’s announcement about retrieving leftover Amer­ican military equipment from Afghanistan, moving from a neutral stance to supporting the idea, citing security concerns.

FO spokesman Shafqat Ali Khan, in a statement, said the presence of advanced US weapons in Afghanistan following the August 2021 withdrawal had become a “profound concern” for Pakistan’s safety and security.

“These weapons have been used by terrorist organisations, including the TTP, to carry out terrorist attacks in Pakistan,” Mr Khan pointed out. “We have been repeatedly calling upon the de facto authorities in Kabul to take all necessary measures to ensure that these weapons do not fall into the wrong hands.”

The latest statement marks a departure from the FO’s cautious stance on Thursday (Jan 23), when Mr Khan, during the weekly briefing, framed the issue as a bilateral matter between Washing­ton and Kabul.

Spokesman backs return of assets to America

“This is essentially an issue between two governments, which is the United States and Afghan interim authorities,” he had then said.

However, he had ack­now­ledged the regional implications, stating that the possibility of US weapons being used by militant groups was a concern for neighbouring countries, including Pakistan.

President Trump, soon after taking office, called upon the Taliban authorities to return the weapons that US forces had left behind in Afghanistan at the time of their withdrawal, linking future aid to the fulfilment of the demand.

The US has since its withdrawal made cash deliveries worth $3 billion to support humanitarian programmes in Afghanistan. The Taliban, however, have rejected the demand, saying instead of taking back the weapons, the US should provide them with more advanced weapons to fight the militant Islamic State-Khorasan group.

Washington left behind an estimated $7bn worth of military equipment, including firearms, communication devices, and armoured vehicles. Much of this was seized by the Taliban, and some of the gear has since surfaced in Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, January 30th, 2025