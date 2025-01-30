PFUJ to mark black day nationwide tomorrow with protests against Peca amendments

The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) announced on Thursday that it would observe a “Black Day” tomorrow with a series of nationwide demonstrations in protest of amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) which were recently passed into law.

President Asif Ali Zardari gave his assent a day ago to amendments to the Peca 2016 law, despite widespread backlash from political parties, journalist bodies and human rights organisations. The new provisions introduce harsher penalties for what the government considers “fake news”, expand state oversight of digital platforms and envisage the creation of new regulatory bodies to monitor social media.

A PFUJ statement issued today regarding tomorrow’s protest plan said: “On the appeal of PFUJ, black flags will be hoisted at press clubs and union offices across the country and protest rallies will be held against the Peca Act.

“On this day, all journalists will wear black armbands and cover official and non-government events.”

The joint statement issued by PFUJ President Afzal Butt and Secretary General Arshad Ansari claimed that neither house of parliament consulted stakeholders and journalists on the amendments.

“Despite the repeated appeals of the Joint Action Committee, the president signed the bill without giving them an opportunity to meet, which is regrettable,” the union’s leadership said.

Butt and Ansari said that the PFUJ had launched a “freedom of press movement”, which would include the mass mobilisation of journalists and human rights activists, followed by a sit-in outside Parliament House “to repeal this black law”.

Critics view the legislation as a tool for suppressing dissent and silencing critical voices, while the government insists it is necessary to combat disinformation.

Journalists have assailed the legislation as an “attack on freedom of expression”, while the opposition PTI has also vociferously protested the legislation’s rushed passage in the parliament. The PPP, accused by the opposition of hypocrisy for supporting the bill, has hinted at further tweaks to address journalists’ concerns.

HRCP forms ‘coalition for freedom of expression’

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) hosted a consultative session at a hotel in Islamabad on the Peca amendments and announced the creation of a “grand coalition for freedom of expression”.

According to an HRCP press release, the session was attended by PFUJ President Butt, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Mian Rauf Atta and journalists Hamid Mir and Matiullah Jan among others.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan hosts a roundtable discussion on the Peca amendments in Islamabad on January 30. — Photo via X (@HRCP87)

“Participants observed with great disappointment that those political parties that had condemned previous iterations of Peca had lost no time in passing the Peca (Amendment) Act,” the press release reads.

“They demanded that all such parties clarify their position on freedom of expression and censured them for capitulating to the establishment in this matter.”

The participants stressed that the definition of “fake news” in the bill was too vague and could be misused to suppress dissent.

“The fact that the law now allowed any person to file a complaint without necessarily being an aggrieved party left it open to wide misuse,” the press release added.

Balancing the consequences of “fake news” against the constitutional right of freedom of speech was also discussed.

“The consultation concluded with a resolution to form a grand coalition for freedom of expression, including the PFUJ, SCBA, HRCP, Digital Media Alliance for Pakistan, Freedom Network, IRADA (Institute for Research, Advocacy and Development), WAJAH, Bolo Bhi and the Anchors Association of Pakistan,” the press release concluded.