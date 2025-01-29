E-Paper | January 29, 2025

Question mark over fate of Pakistan Tobacco Board assets

Muqaddam Khan Published January 29, 2025 Updated January 29, 2025 08:26am

SWABI: A question is doing the rounds these days about the ownership of research centres belonging to the Pakistan Tobacco Board (PTB) after the federal government’s decision to transfer the organisation’s control to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The board possesses properties spread over 484 kanals in KP, 654 kanals in Punjab and 160 kanals in Balochistan. It has no assets in Sindh.

In KP, the PTB has a sprawling office and other facilities in Peshawar’s Hayatabad area, research stations in Mardan and Mansehra and a model farm in Buner.

In Punjab, the board has a 400-kanal estate in Jampur, research stations in Okara and Gujarat, and a zonal office spread over two canals at Lahore’s Gulberg area.

The board’s sole property in Balochistan is a research station in Pishin.

In addition, it has numerous vehicles and an enviable infrastructure. The total number of sanctioned posts is 394, of which only 240 are functional. The other 154 are vacant.

Former employees get pensions from the board, and PTB officials claim that it is the only institution in the country financially strong and easily meets its expenditures.

Ayaz Khan, a former member of the PTB’s board of directors, told Dawn that the properties mentioned above were purchased out of money collected through the Federal Tobacco Cess (FTC), with 99pc collection coming from KP and just 1pc from the rest of the country.

In 2024, the FTC rate was 15pc per kg.

The source contended that all PTB assets belong to KP and should be handed to the provincial government.

“The federal government cannot sell or occupy the PTB’s assets, and if so, it would deepen the rivalry between the coalition government in the centre and the PTI-led government in KP,” the source emphasised.

‘Safeguarding KP’s interests’

Discussions with senior functionaries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa showed a consensus that it was the KP “administration’s responsibility to safeguard the province’s interests”, but if it failed, the government would have to “pay a heavy price for its slackness”.

Another source stressed the need to form a KP Tobacco Board as purchases for the current season would begin soon.

“Only four months are left before the start of the purchasing season. I don’t know how the provincial government will complete the entire process on time,” the source questioned.

Published in Dawn, January 29th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

PTI no-show
Updated 29 Jan, 2025

PTI no-show

There is growing impression that an entire country is being held hostage by the egos of a few powerful individuals.
A second Nakba?
29 Jan, 2025

A second Nakba?

WHILE candidate Trump was able to get away with making outrageous statements on the campaign trail, what President...
Cricket spin
29 Jan, 2025

Cricket spin

PAKISTAN seemed to have found the blueprint for Test success at home: raging turners that had brought three wins in ...
Unstable outlook
Updated 28 Jan, 2025

Unstable outlook

Improving indicators can be tempting enough to act boldly to accelerate economic growth. But must the SBP do so and repeat past blunders?
‘Poor’ lawmakers
28 Jan, 2025

‘Poor’ lawmakers

WHILE the average Pakistani is expected to carry the burden of austerity as he struggles to put food on the table,...
Digital security
28 Jan, 2025

Digital security

A RECENT advisory issued by the National Telecommunication and Information Technology Security Board has caused a ...