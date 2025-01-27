E-Paper | January 27, 2025

FO rejects ‘baseless allegations’ targeting Pakistan’s commitment to One-China policy

Abdullah Momand Published January 27, 2025 Updated January 27, 2025 04:10pm

The Foreign Office (FO) on Monday rejected “baseless and unfounded” allegations targeting Pakistan’s commitment to China’s policies, stressing that Beijing continued to be Islamabad’s all-weather strategic partner.

The statement came amid several social media as well as local and an Indian media reports claiming that Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, during his recent visit to the United States, attended an event hosted by a lobbying group that campaigns against the neighbour’s ruling Chinese Communist Party.

Responding to reporters’ queries in Houston, Naqvi had termed the reports “propaganda”, asserting that neither he attended any such “anti-Chinese state” events, nor he would ever accept such invites.

Today’s FO statement, issued on behalf of spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan, quashed the reports, stressing that China continued to be Pakistan’s “all-weather strategic partner”.

“Responding to media speculations, the spokesperson categorically rejected baseless and unfounded allegations to target Pakistan-China friendship,” the statement said.

According to the statement, Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s “unwavering commitment to the foundational principle of the One-China Policy which is a consistent cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy and remains unchanged.”

“This relationship is characterised by mutual trust, shared values, support on issues of core concern and a commitment to regional and global stability,” it added.

Islamabad and Beijing have maintained strong diplomatic ties throughout history. Since 2013, Chinese investment and financial support for Pakistan have been a boon for the nation’s struggling economy, including the rolling over of loans so that Islamabad can meet external financing needs at a time when foreign reserves were critically low.

Beijing has over $65 billion in investment in road, infrastructure and development projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor as part of the Belt and Road scheme, which is termed a “lifeline” for the country’s economy.

