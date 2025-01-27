E-Paper | January 27, 2025

4 men sentenced to death in Rawalpindi over ‘online blasphemy’: lawyer

AFP Published January 27, 2025 Updated January 27, 2025 02:22pm

A court in Rawalpindi sentenced four men to death for posting blasphemous content online, a prosecution lawyer told AFP on Monday.

“They were sentenced to death… on Friday for spreading blasphemous content online against the Prophet Muhammad (PUBH) and the Quran,” Rao Abdur Raheem, a lawyer from the Legal Commission on Blasphemy Pakistan, a private group which brought the case to court, told AFP.

“Our case was supported by forensic evidence from the devices used in this heinous act,” he added.

Blasphemy is an incendiary charge in Pakistan, where even unsubstantiated accusations can incite public outrage and lead to lynchings.

Pakistan has witnessed a sharp increase in the prosecution of “online blasphemy” cases, with private vigilante groups bringing charges against hundreds of young individuals for allegedly committing blasphemy.

A member of a support group formed by the families confirmed the sentence to AFP and said the group would challenge the conviction.

“The pattern of arrests and prosecutions in this case is consistent with previous ones,” said the support group member, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to security concerns.

“We urge the government to establish a commission to investigate the rise in these cases before these young individuals spend the best years of their lives behind bars. “

Blasphemy
Pakistan

