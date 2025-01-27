E-Paper | January 27, 2025

Another PIA crew member ‘caught smuggling phones’

Mohammad Asghar Published January 27, 2025 Updated January 27, 2025 08:59am

RAWALPINDI: Anot­her PIA stewardess has been suspended for allegedly smuggling mobile phones into Pakistan, bringing the total number to eight crew members to face punitive action.

The latest action followed the suspension of five crew members last week after authorities recovered a cache of smartphones from their possession upon return from Dubai.

Two crew members were earlier dismissed over similar allegations.

A PIA spokesperson said smartphones were seized from the possession of an air hostess upon her arrival in Lahore from Abu Dhabi.

She was on board flight PK-264, which landed on Saturday. Upon arrival, Customs authorities at the airport recovered a number of expensive mobile phones from her possession.

The PIA management immediately suspended the air hostess and issued a show-cause notice to her on Jan 25.

She had been asked to submit a written reply in three days, after which it would be decided whether to initiate disciplinary action against her.

The spokesman said further investigation was underway, and if the crew member was found guilty, she would face action under company policy.

The PIA management has already suspended five employees, including two stewardesses, and served them with show-cause notices after the customs officials recovered 78 smartphones during a routine check at Multan International Airport.

The five PIA employees were served with show cause notices on Jan 22.

Published in Dawn, January 27th, 2025

